Farmers Insurance Open Best Bets, Odds, and Betting Preview
It's been a heck of a year so far for the golf betting world. Through the first three events of 2024, the three winners have been listed at no shorter than 200/1, including Nick Dunlap at last week's American Express, who has the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991.
The PGA Tour stays in California this week for the Farmers Insurance Open. The field is another relatively strong one, including Max Homa who enters this week as the defending champ. Keep in mind that this event is scheduled to take place from Wednesday-Saturday instead of the usual Thursday-Sunday for a PGA Tour event.
Odds to Win the Farmers Insurance Open
Farmers Insurance Open How to Watch and Purse
- Date: Wednesday, January 24 - Saturday, January 27
- Purse: $9 million ($1.62 million winner's share)
- Defending champion: Max Homa
Farmers Insurance Open Air Time
- Wednesday: 3pm - 7pm et (Golf Channel/Peacock)
- Thursday: 3pm - 7pm et (Golf Channel/Peacock)
- Friday: 3pm - 5pm et (Golf Channel/Peacock), 5pm - 8 pm et (CBS)
- Sunday: 2pm - 4pm er (Golf Channel/Peacock) 4pm - 8pm (CBS)
Farmers Insurance Open Notable Golfers in the Field
Max Homa: The defending champion will be back in the field. This was the most recent event won by Max Homa when he took the victory, beating Keegan Bradley by two strokes. The California native has always had success when competing in his home state. He finished T14 at The Sentry, his most recent start.
Xander Schauffele: Another California native, Xander Schauffele grew up in the area and is set as the betting favorite to win this week's event. He finished in second place here in 2021, but hasn't finished inside the top 10 in any of his seven other stats at this tournament.
Farmers Insurance Open Picks
Collin Morikawa +1200
Collin Morikawa is near the top of the odds list this weekend, but for good reason. He has always played well at California events, and this tournament is no exception. He has finished in the top five here in two of the last three years that he competed at it, and he's coming off a strong T5 finish at The Sentry.
At that event, Morikawa gained +1.66 strokes on the field with his approach game and +0.92 strokes off-the-tee. If he can get his putter going a little bit, he may just win this one running away. If you want to back one of the top dogs this week, it has to be Morikawa.
Will Zalatoris +5000
Will Zalatoris is back to competing on the PGA Tour after missing almost the entire 2023 season due to an injury and last week's American Express showed some promising progress. He finished T34 for the week and gained strokes across all four areas when playing at the Stadium Course.
Full disclosure, I feel obligated to bet on Zalatoris at this event every year since I interviewed him in 2022 and he told me Torrey Pines is his favorite course and it fits his game to perfection.
His results back that claim up here as well. He finished in seventh at this event in 2021 and second in 2022.
I'm going to buy some Zalatoris stock while it's still relatively low.
Lanto Griffin +35000
With the first three events of 2024 being won by long shot golfers, I'm going to try my luck at backing one of my own. The golfer I'm choosing to be my dark horse is Lanto Griffin. He's had some solid success at this event in the past, finishing 12th here in 2018 and seventh in 2021, as well as finishing inside the top 40 the last two years.
Griffin has always been solid off the tee and he has a great short game, but his approach play has cost him more often than not. That was until last week, where he gained +3.38 strokes on the field with his irons in the two rounds at the Stadium Course, en route to a T39 finish.
If he can keep those irons hot, he's an attractive long shot option to win this week's event.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!