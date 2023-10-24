FAU vs. Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 9
How to bet this Friday night AAC matchup
By Reed Wallach
Florida Atlantic's winning streak came to an end at the hands of UTSA at home, and the team hits the road on a short week to face Charlotte.
The 49ers scored an upset win against East Carolina on the road in a 10-7 barn burner to grab its second win of the season. Can the team continue its good fortune as an underdog against a talented FAU team that struggled on offense for the first time in a few weeks?
Here are the odds for this Friday night AAC matchup:
Charlotte vs. FAU Betting Trends
- FAU is 3-4 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Charlotte is 4-3 ATS this season
- Charlotte hasn't covered at home this season
- Charlotte has gone UNDER in five of seven games this season
FAU vs. Charlotte How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 27th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- FAU Record: 3-4
- Charlotte Record: 2-5
FAU vs. Charlotte Key Players to Watch
FAU
Daniel Richardson: The FAU quarterback had been humming on offense before struggling against UTSA. After taking over for Casey Thompson, who suffered a torn ACL, Richardson has posted fine numbers, completing 63% of his passes for 1,078 yards, but has as many touchdowns to interceptions. Against a stout defense like Charlotte, he must protect the rock.
Charlotte
Jalon Jones: The dual-threat quarterback for Charlotte is off arguably his best game this season against East Carolina, completing 11-of-17 passes for 144 yards with 24 carries for 120 yards and the lone touchdown in the game.
FAU vs. Charlotte Prediction and Pick
While FAU plays fast, inside the top 30 in plays per minute, the team is going to struggle to put up points on the road against a Charlotte defense that is top 40 in EPA/Play and success rate. The Owls run a pass-happy offense, passing at a top 20 clip per game, the 49ers are elite against the pass, 32nd in EPA/Pass. The team is full of a handful of power five transfers and the group has translated nicely to the new scheme.
FAU has been poor over the balance of the season in terms of generating scoring chances. The team is bottom 10 in success rate and 123rd in points per drive on the year, against a Charlotte defense that is full of playmakers, I believe the team will limit the Owls once again.
On the other side, Charlotte is outside the top 100 in plays per minute. The team is struggling to generate sound offense around Jones's dual-threat capabilities, averaging less than one point per drive and less than five yards per play.
FAU's defense has looked the part this season, 53rd in yards per play allowed and the 49ers is not equipped to score at all, scoring less than 20 points in its last four games.
Give me the under in what should be a defensive minded affair.
