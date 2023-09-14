FAU vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
Full betting preview for the FAU Owls and Clemson Tigers in CFB Week 3.
By Josh Yourish
Now that the Clemson Tigers are back on track after beating Charleston Southern, they’ll welcome FAU to town before diving right back into the ACC. A matchup with Florida State is looming on the horizon, but for now, the Tigers will host the 1-1 FAU Owls, who are coming off a 17-10 loss to Ohio.
Clemson is a big favorite in another non-conference matchup and will look to ride Cade Klubnik and Will Shipley to another dominant win and a 2-1 record. Before we get into the odds, check out this great promo from PointsBet Sportsbook.
Just click the link below to sign up and place a $50 bet to receive a $150 jersey credit at Fanatics.com. It's really that easy!
Now, here are the odds for FAU and Clemson.
FAU vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
Clemson vs. FAU Betting Trends
- Clemson is 0-2 ATS
- The UNDER is 1-1 in Clemson games
- FAU is 0-2 ATS
- The OVER is 1-1 in FAU games
FAU vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 16
- Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium “Death Valley”
- How to Watch (TV): ACCN
- FAU Record: 1-1
- Clemson Record: 1-1
FAU vs. Clemson Key Players
FAU
Casey Thompson, QB: This is the third stop for Casey Thompson in his CFB career. You may remember him from three years at Texas or last season at Nebraska. So far at FAU, he hasn’t been able to limit the turnovers and sacks that have plagued his career. He has five TDs to three picks and has been sacked three times in two games. Last season, he threw 10 interceptions and was sacked 24 times.
Clemson
Will Shipley, RB: Last week, Shipley didn’t get much work against Charleston Southern, but he was efficient with the nine carries he got. Shipley went for 73 yards, which is 8.1 yards per carry. For the season he’s averaging 7.2 yards per carry, but has yet to reach the end zone on the ground.
FAU vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers needed a cupcake game after their Week 1 loss to Duke and boy did they get one last week. After a slow start, Clemson dominated Charleston Southern in every sense of the word, gaining 679 yards and only allowing 73. Charleston Southern rushed for just 12 yards all game and averaged 1.6 yards per play. Clemson ripped off 7.8 yards per play, and the Tigers had 37 first downs in the 66-17 win. The Tigers had two turnovers, which helped Charleston Southern get to 17, because looking at those numbers it’s amazing that they scored at all.
Cade Klubnik was strong in their most recent game. Even with a lot on his shoulders (40.0 pass attempts per game), he’s completing 68.8% of his passes, though for just an average of 6.6 yards per attempt. I’d like to see Clemson push the ball downfield a bit more. Beaux Collins has been a solid deep threat averaging 15.6 yards per reception with a long of 69.
Even against Duke, Clemson’s offense was effective. They outgained the Blue Devils and had 29 first downs to just 17. They just lost two fumbles, threw an interception and had multiple red zone disasters. Long-term, I’m actually in on this offense under new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and I like Clemson to be an over team a lot this season. They are fifth in plays per game averaging 85.0 so far.
Florida Atlantic doesn’t want to play at that pace. The Owls are 118th in plays per game averaging 61.0. The Owls are also 73rd in yards per play averaging 5.8. Clemson’s defense is still very good, especially against lesser competition. I both love the over and Clemson to cover in this game, so I’d be happy with either bet. My official pick will be Clemson to cover. Both teams are 0-2 against the spread so far this year.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change