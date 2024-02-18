FAU vs. South Florida Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 18
Odds, trends, key players, and best bet prediction for Sunday's college basketball action in the AAC between USF and FAU.
Sunday's college basketball action will start with an AAC showdown at noon between Florida Atlantic and South Florida.
It's a pivotal matchup that features the top two teams in the conference. USF holds on to the top spot with an 11-1 record in the AAC and FAU is right behind them at 10-2. Can the No. 24 ranked Owls overtake the Bulls with a big win on the road? That's what I'm looking to answer in this article.
FAU vs. USF odds, spread, and total
FAU vs. USF betting trends
- FAU is 3-10 ATS in its last 13 games
- FAU is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games vs. USF
- FAU is 0-9 straight up in its last nine road games vs. USF
- USF is 6-0-1 ATS in its last seven games
- USF has won 10-straight games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams
FAU vs. USF how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
- Game time: 12 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yuengling Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- FAU record: 20-5 (10-2 in AAC)
- USF record: 18-5 (11-1 in AAC)
FAU vs. USF key players to watch
FAU
Johnell Davis: FAU's guard is its leading scorer (18.5) and rebounder (6.7) on the team, but it's more than just his offensive play that's going to be key for the Owls this afternoon. He has to be locked in on defense as FAU takes on a USF team that relies heavily on the three-ball. That means strong perimeter play from the Owl's guards is going to play a big role in whether or not they can secure the win.
USF
Chris Youngblood: This game is going to be won or lost on the three-point line for the Bulls and Chris Youngblood is going to be at the enter of that battle. He's hitting his threes at a rate of 41.8% on 122 attempts which is good enough to be USF's leading scorer heading into today's game. If he gets hot, the Owls are in trouble.
FAU vs. USF prediction and pick
I believe that last year's March Madness run for the Owls has caused them to be overvalued in the betting market this season, which is a big reason why they're just 3-10 against the spread in their last 13 games. Meanwhile, the market refuses to evaluate the Bulls for being as good as they have been.
USF is the strong defensive team, ranking 49th in defensive efficiency compared to Florida Atlantic who comes in at 109th. USF also relies on the three ball with 41.7% of its shots coming from beyond the arc.
That could cause the Owls' defense trouble as they rank just 139th in opponent three-point field goal percentage. They match up much better against teams who try to pound the ball down low.
I think we're getting a few points of value on the Bulls getting 5.5-points in this intriguing AAC showdown so I'll back USF as the home underdog in this one.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
