FAU vs. Tulane Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Thursday, Jan. 11 (Take the Over)
Florida Atlantic has struggled on the road this season but the Owls' offense has the advantage against a poor Tulane defense.
Fresh off a run to the Final Four last season, Florida Atlantic is holding on to a top-25 ranking after losing two of its last three games. The Owls dropped their first conference road game on Saturday to Charlotte, 70-68, and will stay on the road Thursday with a trip to New Orleans to face the Tulane Green Wave.
Tulane is also 1-1 in conference play, falling to North Texas, 70-56, on Saturday after cruising past Rice. Tulane is just 4-3 after a 6-1 start to the year. Will Florida Atlantic bounce back or will Tulane defend home court?
Here’s the betting preview for the AAC clash.
FAU vs. Tulane odds, spread and total
FAU vs. Tulane betting trends
- FAU is 9-6 ATS this season
- Tulane is 5-8 ATS this season
- FAU is 7-6 ATS as a favorite this season
- Tulane is 5-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 6-8-1 in FAU games this season
- The OVER is 8-5 in Tulane games this season
FAU vs. Tulane how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 11
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- FAU record: 11-4 (1-1 AAC)
- Tulane record: 10-4 (1-1 AAC)
FAU vs. Tulane key players to watch
FAU
Vladislav Goldin: The 7-foot-1 junior center leads the country in field goal percentage (71.7%), averaging 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Florida Atlantic is a good three-point shooting team, but Goldin’s ability to dominate the paint rounds out the Owls’ lethal offense. He is one of three double-digit scorers for Florida Atlantic, along with backcourt tandem Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin.
Tulane
Kevin Cross: Cross is one five double-digit scorers for the Green Wave, four of which are shooting better than 51% from the field. Cross leads the pack at 57% and has registered two triple doubles this season. While not a threat to beat you from deep, Cross is still getting to the free-throw line frequently and shooting 78.9%.
FAU vs. Tulane prediction and pick
Florida Atlantic owns the No. 10 overall offense, according to KenPom, and has the advantage in this matchup against Tulane’s 208th-ranked defense. The Owls should be able to bounce back from its previous loss, but it’s hard to lay a big number on a team that’s 0-2 in true road games, falling outright as big favorites to Florida Gulf Coast and Charlotte.
Tulane is 8-1 at home, but this will be its toughest task by far. The point total in the game is high for a reason as both offenses have the ability to turn any game into a shootout. Tulane ranks No. 4 in two-point field goal percentage in the country and Florida Atlantic is No. 13.
Tulane struggles to defend the perimeter and it's a matchup Florida Atlantic can take advantage of behind the shooting of Davis and Martin, a duo that’s combined for 62 triples this season. The Green Wave will try to keep up on the offensive end with its own deep lineup of scorers. The over is the way to look.
