FAU vs. UAB Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 8
Breaking down the best bet to place for Thursday night's AAC action between FAU and UAB.
A pivotal game in the AAC is set for Thursday night when the No. 20 ranked FAU Owls hit the road to take on UAB. The Owls will need a win to keep pace with the 9-1 USF Bulls who are leading the conference.
Meanwhile, at 6-3 in conference play, a win against FAU would be huge from UAB as we enter the final month of regular season play.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on tonight's game.
FAU vs. UAB odds, spread, and total
FAU vs. UAB betting trends
- FAU is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 5-2 in FAU's last seven games
- FAU is 3-8-1 ATS in its last 12 games vs. UAB
- FAU is 1-5 ATS in its last six road games
- FAU is 0-7 in its last seven games played at UAB
- UAB is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games
- UAB has won seven straight home games
FAU vs. UAB how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 8
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bartow Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- FAU record: 18-4 (8-1 in AAC)
- UAB record: 14-8 (6-3 AAC)
FAU vs. UAB key players to watch
FAU
Vladislav Goldin: FAU's center is third in the country in field goal percentage, shooting 67.8% from the field while adding on 6.8 rebounds per game. He can dismantle teams down low, which makes FAU a tough team to beat for anyone.
UAB
Eric Gaines: UAB doesn't have one player that dominates the scoring, but Eric Gaines is by far the most important player, averaging 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game. He's the best playmaker UAB has and will be the Blazers' biggest difference maker tonight.
FAU vs. UAB prediction and pick
Florida Atlantic outranks UAB in virtually every single metric and I set them as a higher favorite than what the current spread indicates. FAU enters the game ranking 15th in effective field goal percentage while UAB comes in at 235th.
The Blazers are also 244th in opponent effective field goal percentage, which means the Owls should be able to score early and often in this one.
I'll lay the points with FAU in tonight's AAC showdown.
