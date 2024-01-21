FAU vs. UTSA Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Sunday, Jan. 21
Betting odds, pick and prediction for he FAU-UTSA matchup in college basketball on Sunday.
The No. 23 FAU Owls will look to continue their win streak today when they hit the road to take on the UTSA Roadrunners in an AAC showdown.
The Owls have won three-straight games since losing a heartbreaking 70-68 decision to Charlotte and are in a great spot today to extend that to four. They're set as massive favorites to beat up on a lowly Roadrunners team in Sunday's action.
FAU vs. UTSA odds, spread, and total
FAU vs. UTSA betting trends
- Florida Atlantic is 0-6 ATS in its last six games
- Florida Atlantic is 12-3 straight up in its last 15 games
- Florida Atlantic is 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games
- UTSA is 4-2 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 6-0 in the last six meetings between these teams
- UTSA is 1-12 straight up in its last 13 games played in January
FAU vs. UTSA how to watch
- Date: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: UTSA Convocation Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- FAU Record: 14-4 (4-1 in AAC)
- UTSA Record: 7-11 (1-4 in AAC)
FAU vs. UTSA key players to watch
FAU
Vladislav Goldin: Florida Atlantic's center holds the best field goal percentage in the country, scoring on 70.5% of his shots. If the Owls continue to feed him down low, the 7'1" junior can take over any game they play in.
UTSA
Jordan Ivy-Curry: The UTSA's starting guard has played in eight games this season and has become a key player for the Roadrunners, averaging 17.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. UTSA is a better team with him in the lineup and he'll have to bring his "A" game if they want any chance of upsetting the Owls.
FAU vs. UTSA prediction and pick
If you're a fan of high-scoring games, this one is a must-watch. Both teams are much better offensively than defensively, especially FAU, which ranks 23rd in effective field goal percentage and 138th in opponent effective field goal percentage.
The Owls rank 15th in the country in Floor%, scoring at least one point in 53.8% of their possessions.
UTSA will also contribute to this being a high-scoring game with its pace of play. The Roadrunners rank 23rd in the country in possessions per game, running up and down the court from start to finish.
Let's sit back and root for points in this AAC showdown.
