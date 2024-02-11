FAU vs. Wichita State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 11
Breaking down the odds, trends, key players, and best bet to place for Sunday's college basketball action between FAU and Wichita State.
Florida Atlantic is coming off a heart-breaking overtime loss to UAB and now the Owls sit 1.5 games behind USF for the top spot in the AAC after entering the season as the heavy favorites to win it.
They have a chance to get back on track on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Wichita State Shockers, who are a disappointing 2-8 in conference play.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this game.
FAU vs. Wichita State odds, spread, and total
FAU vs. Wichita State betting trends
- FAU is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games
- FAU is 1-6 ATS in its last seven road games
- Wichita State is 4-10-1 ATS in its last 15 games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in Wichita State's last six games
- Wichita State is 9-3 straight up in its last 12 home games
FAU vs. Wichita State how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 11
- Game time: 12 p.m. EST
- Venue: Charles Kock Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- FAU record: 18-5 (8-2 in AAC)
- Wichita State record: 10-13 (2-8 in AAC)
FAU vs. Wichita State key players to watch
FAU
Vladislav Goldin: FAU's center is fourth in the country in field goal percentage, shooting 66.5% from the field while adding on 6.8 rebounds per game. He can dismantle teams down low, which makes FAU a tough team to beat for anyone. That should especially be the case against Wichita State this afternoon.
Wichita State
Colby Rogers: The Shockers' guard has put up 159 three point shot attempts this season, hitting 39.6% of them. His perimeter shooting is Wichita's best offensive weapon and if the Shockers want any chance of upsetting the Owls, they need to get Rogers going from deep.
FAU vs. Wichita State prediction and pick
FAU has been a terrible bet against the spread of late, going 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games including 1-6 ATS in its last seven road games and I'm going to bet on that trend to continue today.
Wichita State doesn't have much to offer offensively, but the Shockers' defense is good enough to keep this game in check. They rank 77th in the country in opponent effective field goal percentage, which ranks above FAU who comes in at 117th in that stat.
It's also worth noting how much worse the Owls have been on the road this season. Their metrics take a big hit when looking at road/away splits and their average scoring margin drops from +18.1 at home to +5.8 on the road, for a difference of 12.3 points.
I'll take the points with the Shockers as home underdogs.
