FedEx-St. Jude Championship Finishing Positions, Best Bets (Top 5, 10, 20)
The PGA Tour season comes to its culmination beginning on Thursday as the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs ensues. The top 70 golfers have qualified based on gaining season long points.
Following this week, the field will be cut down to the top 50 players. It’s a unique format unlike any other sport and I believe it to be more exciting than ever.
TPC Southwind continues to host this championship in Memphis, Tennessee. For the 3rd consecutive year, it’s now a FedEx Cup Playoff event. There is no cut in this event hence the limited field. There are options to play this tournament through finishing positions. Here’s how to target the opening leg of the playoffs.
Best Finishing Positions Bets for FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Xander Schauffele Top 5
- Collin Morikawa Top 10
- Tom Kim Top 20
Xander Schauffele Top 5 (+175, FanDuel)
If it weren’t for Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele would be named player of the year on the PGA Tour. He’s got a pair of major wins under his belt (PGA Championship, The Open) and 12 top-10 finishes in 18 events. Schauffele enters the playoffs scorching hot as he has yet to finish outside of the top 15 in his prior eight tournaments.
His numbers have also been great this season. He’s second on tour in total strokes gained (2.201), second in scoring average (68.54) and first in scrambling (70.41 percent). If there’s anyone to contend with Scheffler in the playoffs, it’s Schauffele. He’s playing some consistent golf and arguably in the best stretch of his career I believe he starts rolling here with a top 5 finish (+175 on FanDuel), available for a good price in this spot.
Collin Morikawa Top 10 (+120, FanDuel)
Entering the playoffs in fourth place, Collin Morikawa is my player to watch across these next three weeks. He’s certainly one who could find himself right atop the leaderboard at East Lake contending for the FedEx Cup. Much like Schauffele, he’s also riding a wave of recent momentum. Morikawa shot opening rounds of 67 and 65 in his previous two starts, leading him to T-5 (2022) and T-13 finishes (2023).
Morikawa is one of the better drivers on tour, ranking 15th in strokes gained off the tee (0.495) and 34th in total driving. More impressively, he’s fourth in driving accuracy (71.54 percent). He is streaky at times with the putter, but averages 27.97 putts per round (9th best on tour). We’re getting a decent price on a top 10 finish (+120, FanDuel) and based on Morikawa’s course history, I really love this play.
Tom Kim Top 20 (+125, FanDuel)
One of the forgotten names on the PGA Tour this season is Tom Kim. He has been playing decent golf, despite a heartbreaking double bogey finish in the Olympics a few weeks ago that cost him from being on the medal podium. Since a playoff loss at the Travelers, his last four tournaments have been: MC, T-15, MC, eighth. While this is a signal for Kim to post a down week, I don’t believe this will be the case.
Kim’s statistics have been somewhat steady this season. He’s 55th in total strokes gained (0.471), has accrued 329 total birdies (3rd best) and a scoring average of 69.44 in the afternoon waves this season. He really gets into trouble on the green. He’s 77th in putts per round and 101st in one-putt percentage. While it doesn’t make much sense to back him, I’m feeling it and will take a stab at a top 20 finish and see what happens (+125 on FanDuel).
Note: Odds are subject to change.