FedEx St. Jude Championship power rankings (Who are the best golfers at TPC Southwind?)
Power ranking the top 10 golfers to bet on at this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The top 70 players on the FedEx Cup points list will advance to the first round of the playoffs at this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.
The weak field events are over for this season, so it's big guns only for the rest of the way leading into the Tour Championship.
In this article, I'm going to rank the top 10 golfers this week using a mix of both the betting odds and my personal opinion of their chances.
Let's dive into it.
FedEx St. Jude Championship Power Rankings
1) Jon Rahm +900
The big three are still the big three, but deciding which one to roll with is the key. For this week's event, I'll go with Jon Rahm, who's coming off a T2 finish at the Open Championship. He also has a strong history at this event, finishing 5th here last year and 7th in 2019.
2) Rory McIlroy +850
Rory McIlroy turns it on when the FedEx Cup Playoffs arrive, and I expect no different from him this time around. He has finished 9th or better in his last seven starts. When he's at his peak, he's tough to beat.
3) Scottie Scheffler +650
Scottie Scheffler has been putting together a historic ballstriking season, but his putting his left a lot to be desired. Now might be the time to jump off the Scheffler train after a T23 finish at the Open Championship. Until he figures out his putter, it's best to stay away from Scheffler in terms of winning an event.
4) Tommy Fleetwood +3000
I'm making a bold call by putting Tommy Fleetwood in the top spot behind the big three, but he enters this week's event in fantastic form. He has finished in the top 10 in four of his last five starts including a runner-up at the Canadian Open. Not only that, but he has a fourth place finish at this event in 2019.
5) Collin Morikawa +2500
Collin Morikawa finished 5th at this event last year, and when he's on his game he's one of the best ball strikers in the world. I think +2500 is a fair price for him this week, but a missed cut at the Open Championship is a concerning result.
6) Patrick Cantlay +1600
Patrick Cantlay likes to turn it on during the FedEx Cup Playoffs as well, but he usually waits until the second round to do it. He hasn't finished better than 12th at TPC Southwind, so I think he's slightly overpriced at 16/1. With that being said, this is the time of season to consider Cantlay.
7) Xander Schauffele +1800
Xander Schauffele didn't perform so hot in the European swing, but before that he was playing some great golf on American soil. He also finished 6th at this event back in 2020. 18/1 is too steep of a price for me to back them this week, but he could very well be in contention on Sunday.
8) Viktor Hovland +2200
Viktor Hovland hasn't been in great form since winning the Memorial Tournament, but his style of play should fit this course well. He finished T20 at this event last year and will be looking to improve his placing at TPC Southwind for the fourth straight year.
9) Tyrrel Hatton +2200
I'm still convinced Tyrrell Hatton is going to get a win before the season over. He's fourth on Tour in total strokes gained behind the big three. Let's see if he can put it all together for an entire weekend.
10) Matt Fitzpatrick +4500
Matt Fitzpatrick has been out of form all season, but you can't deny his history at TPC Southwind. He has finished 6th or better in three of the last four editions of this event at the course. Sometimes, comfort at a course is all that matters. If that's the case, Fitzy is worth a look this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.