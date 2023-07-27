Fever vs. Sparks prediction and odds for Thursday, July 27 (Can Indiana cover again?)
The Indiana Fever have been money on the road -- at covering the spread -- this season.
By Peter Dewey
The Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks played a barn-burner on Tuesday night, but Jordin Canada’s 3-pointer with less than five seconds left helped the Sparks snap an eight-game losing streak.
The bright side for Fever bettors?
Indiana still covered the spread as a 2.5-point underdog in the game.
The Fever fell to 6-17 on the season with the loss, and they’ve won just one of their last 10 games. The team has a star in No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston, but the Fever are showing why they finished with the worst record in the league last season.
The difference is that Indiana is covering the spread – at least on the road – at a high rate in 2023. The Fever are 9-5-1 ATS on the road this season.
The Sparks are still down several key players, but if Nneka Ogwumike (30 points on Tuesday) stays hot, Los Angeles should be able to take care of business at home.
Los Angeles Sparks injury report
- Nia Clouden (out)
- Chiney Ogwumike (out)
- Karlie Samuelson (day-to-day)
- Katie Lou Samuelson (out)
Here are the latest odds and my best bet for this game:
Fever vs. Sparks odds, spread and total
Fever vs. Sparks prediction and pick
The Fever are going to be in a tough spot again without NaLyssa Smith (15.6 points per game), and they are just 1-3 straight up since she was injured.
Still, I think Indiana has a chance to cover again since the Sparks are also shorthanded. Los Angeles may receive a boost from oddsmakers for winning on Tuesday, but the team is just 6-6 against the spread at home and has shown that it can’t be trusted to win on an nightly basis after that eight-game losing streak.
Boston really struggled for the Fever on Tuesday, scoring just nine points and grabbing four rebounds in the loss.
However, the Fever could be due for some positive regression since the team ranks fifth in offensive rating this season compared to the Sparks at No. 10.
Since the Sparks needed a game-winner from Canada and 30 from Ogwumike to win this game, I still think the Fever are the team to bet as an underdog on Thursday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.