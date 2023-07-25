Fever vs. Sparks prediction and odds for Tuesday, July 25 (Trust Indiana on road)
The Indiana Fever are an impressive 8-5-1 against the spread on the road this season.
By Peter Dewey
Two struggling teams face off on Tuesday night in the WNBA as the Los Angeles Sparks host the Indiana Fever.
Indiana is just 1-9 in its last 10 games, falling to last place in the Eastern Conference in the process. The Sparks haven’t been any better, losing eight straight games to fall to 7-15 on the season.
If the Fever take this game, these teams will have the same record on the season, yet the Sparks are in fourth place since the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm have struggled in 2023.
No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston has been great for the Fever this season, but the team is down a key player in second-leading scorer NaLyssa Smith (15.6 points per game).
Does that give Los Angeles an edge as it looks to break this eight-game losing streak? Here are the latest odds:
Fever vs. Sparks odds, spread and total
Fever vs. Sparks prediction and pick
Without Smith, the Fever’s No. 5 offense is going to take a hit, and the team has seen that happen in the three games she’s missed.
Indiana Fever stats with NaLyssa Smith
- July 12 vs. New York Liberty: 95-87 loss in OT
- July 19 @ Washington Mystics: 82-76 win
- July 23 @ New York Liberty: 101-83 loss
The Fever have been a better team on the road this season (5-9 straight up, 8-5-1 against the spread), but can we trust them against the Sparks?
I think so given the injuries that Los Angeles is dealing with:
Los Angeles Sparks injury report
- Nia Clouden (out)
- Chiney Ogwumike (out)
- Karlie Samuelson (day-to-day)
- Katie Lou Samuelson (out)
The Sparks have dropped to 11th in the league in offensive rating, so the Fever should still be able to keep up on offense even with Smith out.
This game could get ugly, but I’ll back the road team to cover.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.