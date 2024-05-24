Fever vs. Sparks WNBA Expert Prediction and Odds for Friday, May 24 (Top Picks Battle for First Time)
By Peter Dewey
The two top picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark, and Cameron Brink, will face off as professionals for the first time on Friday night.
Clark and the Indiana Fever are off to a rough start in the 2024 season, going 0-5 through their first five games, but they are 3-2 against the spread. Despite the slow start, the Fever are favored on the road to get their first win of the season on Friday against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Brink and the Sparks are 1-2 on the season, taking down the Washington Mystics in their last game for their first win of the season. Dearica Hamby had 17 points and 18 rebounds in that game while Lexie Brown chipped in 20 points in 40 minutes.
The Sparks are 1-1-1 ATS, but oddsmakers think they’re the lesser team of these two squads entering this contest.
Here’s a look at the latest odds and my best bet for the first of hopefully many matchups between Clark and Brink:
Fever vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever -2.5 (-112)
- Sparks +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Fever: -148
- Sparks: +124
Total
- 164.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Fever vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 24
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to watch (TV): ION
- Fever record: 0-5
- Sparks record: 1-2
Fever vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Damiris Dantas – out
Sparks Injury Report
- Azura Stevens – out
Fever vs. Sparks Key Players to Watch
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: Through five games, Clark has scored 20 or more points on three occasions, averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc. The rookie guard has turned the ball over 29 times in just five games, and she’ll need to limit those if the Fever want a chance to grab their first win of the season.
Los Angeles Sparks
Cameron Brink: Known for her shot-blocking ability and defensive presence, Brink has 11 blocks in three games for the Sparks while averaging 6.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. The scoring hasn’t come around yet for the No. 2 overall pick, but that’s due to a lack of usage on the offensive end. Brink is still shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3.
Fever vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
While the Fever are going to win a game at some point, I can't justify betting on them as a road favorite against a Sparks team that already has a win this season.
Yes, Indiana has played a tough schedule, but it has the worst net rating, worst defensive rating, and No. 10 offensive rating in the WNBA.
The Sparks? Well, they clock in at No. 10, No. 9 and No. 7 in those respective categories.
The Fever are going to have their hands full with Dearica Hamby (22.0 points, 13.7 rebounds per game), and I expect this game to be played at a slow pace since these teams are both in the bottom three in the league in pace this season.
That leaves very little margin for error for a Fever team that has turned the ball over a ton early on this season.
I’ll gladly take the points with the home underdog on Friday.
Pick: Sparks +2.5 (-108)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included).
