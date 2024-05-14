Fever vs. Sun Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Caitlin Clark's WNBA Debut
By Peter Dewey
Caitlin Clark’s much anticipated WNBA regular season debut is HERE!
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft is one of the most polarizing figures to enter the league given her impressive long-distance shooting and insane playmaking during her career at the University of Iowa.
Now, Clark will look to show that she can compete with the best of the best in the WNBA on Tuesday night when the Fever hit the road to play the Connecticut Sun.
Connecticut finished with the third-best record in the league last season, and it’s brought back key players such as Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones and Olivia Nelson-Ododa. The Sun also added a new point guard in the offseason in former UConn star Moriah Jefferson.
The Fever, who finished with the third-worst record in the WNBA last season, are hoping that the duo of the last two No. 1 overall picks – Clark and Aliyah Boston – can lead them to a playoff spot this season.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my best bet and more for Clark’s regular season debut:
Fever vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever +7 (-110)
- Sun -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever: +230
- Sun: -285
Total
- 167.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Fever vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 14
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN 2
- Fever record: 0-0
- Sun record: 0-0
Fever vs. Sun Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Kelsey Mitchell – doubtful
- Damiris Dantas – out
Suns Injury Report
- None to report
Fever vs. Sun Key Players to Watch
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: The No. 1 overall pick struggled with her shot in two preseason games, going just 10-for-27 from the field, but she did pour in 21 points in a loss to the Dallas Wings. Clark is going to take some crazy shots, but she will also command a ton of defensive attention. With Mitchell doubtful, more of the offensive load is going to fall on the rookie.
Connecticut Sun
Alyssa Thomas: A four-time All-Star, Thomas finished second in the MVP voting in the WNBA last season. A do-it-all forward, Thomas averaged 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game for Connecticut. She's also a terrific defender, finishing second in DPOY voting in 2023.
Fever vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
If there’s one thing we know about this Connecticut team under Stephanie White is that it’s going to hang its hat on the defensive end of the floor.
The Sun had the No. 2 defensive rating in the WNBA last season, and they loved to slow games down – playing at the No. 10 pace in the league.
Will things change with some new faces on the roster like Jefferson, Tiffany Mitchell and Rachel Banham at the guard spot? It’s possible, but the engine of this team is still Thomas, who was an MVP candidate again in the 2023 season.
While all of the hype is around Clark and the Fever – and for good reason – I think some bettors may overlook the loss of Kelsey Mitchell, who was an All-Star last season and averaged 18.2 points per game.
There are players that can pick up some of that slack, such as Boston, Clark, NaLyssa Smith, Erica Wheeler and Katie Lou Samuelson, but I don’t know if the Fever have enough to beat this veteran Connecticut team on the road.
Back the Sun to spoil Clark’s debut on Tuesday night.
Pick: Sun - 7 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.