Final Leg of Million-Dollar Parlay Rests on Pistons vs Nets Tonight
One bettor's million-dollar parlay depends on the Detroit Pistons beating the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.
By Peter Dewey
Imagine having a chance to win over $1.5 million and it all comes down to...
The Detroit Pistons!
That's the situation for one NBA bettor, who had a four-leg parlay that featured the Washington Wizards' first-quarter moneyline against the Orlando Magic, the Portland Trail Blazers spread against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Atlanta Hawks moneyline against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
All three of those legs hit, leaving only the Detroit Pistons moneyline against the Brooklyn Nets tonight.
The Pistons come into this game as two-point underdogs against the Nets, but Brooklyn has several key players missing in this game.
Cameron Johnson, Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons have all been ruled out (Simmons for the season) on Thursday night. Plus, the Nets have been dreadful on the road this season, going 10-17 against the spread, the second-worst mark in the NBA.
Can Detroit, who is 12-11-1 against the spread as a home underdog, pull off the upset?
Oddsmakers are giving the team an implied probability of 46.51 percent with their +115 odds on the moneyline.
One has to wonder if this bettor is thinking about hedging, as there is a way to guarantee a major profit on this wager. Also, the cash out on the bet right now is worth over $600K!
The Pistons are just 9-52 on the season and have lost nine of their last 10 games, but maybe they can come through to deliver a million-dollar win tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
