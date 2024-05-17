Fiorentina vs. Napoli Prediction and Odds for Serie A Matchday 37
Fiorentina is set to host Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi in its bid for European qualification next season. This match could be the decider, as both sides are looking to secure their top-eight finish. Fiorentina have a formidable home advantage on their side, as Napoli faces a tough fixture in Florence against the in-form Fiorentina.
Fiorentina comes into this match on the back of an impressive victory against Monza, in which it staged a 2-1 comeback after trailing early on in the match. This result extends Fiorentina's unbeaten record at home to six matches in a row.
Fiorentina now has everything to play for in this match and has found itself on two paths to European qualification for next season. Three points against Napoli will guarantee Fiorentina finishes at least in eighth place and qualified for the Conference League. Meanwhile, Fiorentina also reached back-to-back Conference League finals.
A victory over Olympiacos will guarantee its place in the Europa League next season.
Napoli suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bologna in the last match. This result extends Napoli's winless run to five consecutive matches. With the defeat, Napoli is also ensuring that it will finish this season outside of the top seven for the first time since the 2008-09 season.
Napoli has been disappointing in its title-defending campaign this season, having secured a Scudetto for the first time in 33 years last season.
Napoli still has a chance to restore its pride by finishing eighth and securing a European competition for next season. Napoli is currently sitting in ninth place, trailing the host by two points after having played one more game.
Fiorentina vs. Napoli Odds and Total
3-Way Moneyline
Fiorentina: +135
Draw: +235
Napoli: +185
Spread
Fiorentina -0.25 (+105)
Napoli +0.25 (-125)
Total
2.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Team News and Lineup Prediction
Other than Ricardo Sottil, who’s out for the season due to injury, Fiorentina should have a full squad available at their disposal.
Fiorentina possible lineup: Pietro Terracciano; Dodô, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Nikola Milenković, Cristiano Biraghi; Alfred Duncan, Arthur; Nicolás González, Lucas Beltrán, Christian Kouamé; Andrea Belotti.
Mário Rui and Piotr Zieliński are all out injured, and Napoli is also expected to be without Victor Osimhen due to a muscle injury.
Napoli possible lineup: Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mathías Olivera; Frank Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Jens Cajuste; Matteo Politano, Giovanni Simeone, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Fiorentina vs. Napoli Prediction
Fiorentina has been impressive performance at home, with only four losses this season. Fiorentina also scored in its last seven home matches, going only three matches without scoring at home.
Fiorentina's last five home matches ended with one or more goals scored. However, the defense has looked a bit vulnerable lately, with both teams scoring in each of their last six matches.
On the other hand, Napoli's recent performances have been disappointing. Napoli only managed to pick up three points in its last five matches. Napoli also failed to win its last five matches, with three draws and two defeats.
Defensively, Napoli failed to keep a clean sheet in an astonishing 17 consecutive matches. However, it has a great away record against Fiorentina, with only one defeat in its last 14 matches, tallying seven wins and six draws.
Fiorentina and Napoli averaged 2.69 goals in the encounters between these two teams. Following their 3-1 victory in their first meeting this season, Fiorentina have a chance to win two Serie A matches against Napoli in one season for the first time in 19 years.
Pick: Fiorentina to win (+135) and Both Team to Score (-175)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.