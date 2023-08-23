FIU vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 0
How to bet the Conference USA opener in Week 0!
By Reed Wallach
Two teams looking to push up the ranks of a new look Conference USA start its season in league play with Florida International traveling to face Louisiana Tech.
Louisiana Tech is hoping that the second year of the Sonny Cumbie offensive system can pay dividends with impact transfer Hank Bachmeier taking over under center. The team will look for revenge from last seasons double overtime road loss to Florida International in Week 0 with an opening win.
Here are the odds and everything you need to get set for Week 0 action.
FIU vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Betting Trends
- Louisiana Tech went 6-6 against the spread (ATS) last season
- Louisiana Tech went OVER in nine of 12 games last season
- Florida International went 5-7 ATS last season
- Florida International went 4-4 as a double digit underdog last season
Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 26
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Florida International Record: 0-0
- Louisiana Tech Record: 0-0
Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Key Players to Watch
Florida International
Grayson James: FIU was an incredibly aggressive offense last season, but didn't get the results it was hoping for. James was ineffective for most of last season despite having a stud at wide receiver in Tyrese Chambers and a stout offensive line that allowed 18 sacks (33rd in the country).
James led a FIU offense that was 102th in EPA/Play despite passing at the 20th highest rate in the country, posting a 11-11 TD-INT ratio. The hope is that with the No. 2 and No. 3 wide receivers Kris Mitchell and Dean Patterson back the offense takes a step forward.
Louisiana Tech
Hank Bachmeier: Bachmeier was ineffective at the start of last season with Boise State which ended with him being benched and the eventual transfer to Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs will give Bachemeir a pass-happy scheme with a handful of weapons at his disposal like Smoke Harris and Nebraska transfer DeColdest Crawford.
In the second year of Cumbie's air raid scheme, the offensive line must protect Bachmeier, the team was outside the top 100 in tackles for loss allowed, but the weapons and talent are on hand for the team to take a step forward.
Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction and Pick
This game should feature plenty of possessions and scoring opportunities given FIU's propensity to go for it (12th in the country last season in fourth down attempts) and Lousiana Tech's pass-happy offense.
Both teams checked in inside the top 50 last season in plays per minute, emphasizing pace, and I expect we get plenty of scoring chances for both teams and potentially short fields.
Last season, this total closed at 57 despite Louisiana Tech's offense falling off a cliff due to injuries at quarterback and a porous offensive line, and I believe that even with the clock changes, the massive jump in quarterback talent to Bachmeier will lead to a step forward for the unit.
FIU's offense has a stout enough offensive line that protected James well in 2022 that he can have opportunities to pick apart a Louisiana Tech defensive line that was bottom 10 in sacks last season. If James has enough time and the Panthers keep an aggressive mindset, I expect the team can push into the mid-to-high 20's.
I'm not scared off by the new clock changes, and I'll back the over as my favorite play in this Week 0 matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.