Five Best Games to Bet Following NFL's 2024 Schedule Release
The NFL schedule has been released for the 2024 season and now the next thing for us to look forward to as football fans is the Hall of Fame Game in August. That means we have months to dissect every aspect of the upcoming campaign, including some of the best games we have to look forward to.
That's exactly what I'm going to do in this article. As a bettor, I'm going to narrow in one five of the games I'm looking forward to betting on the most in 2024. Let's get into it.
Five Best NFL Games to Bet On in 2024
Week 1: Ravens vs. Chiefs
- Ravens @ Chiefs -3, O/U 47.5
The first and obvious answer is opening night o the NFL season when the defending champion Chiefs host the Ravens. Not only is it going to be the first regular season game, but it's a banger of a rematch of last year's AFC Championship.
Next to the Super Bowl, opening night of the season might be the best game to bet on across the entire NFL calendar.
The Chiefs lost their opener last season, falling to the Detroit Lions. Will the suffer a familiar fate against the Ravens?
Week 7: Texans vs. Packers
- Texans @ Packers -2.5, O/U 48.5
It might not be a prime time game, but it's going to be a fun one to bet on Sunday afternoon. The Texans and Packers have two of the most young and exciting rosters in the NFL. The matchup will feature two quarterbacks who are the future of the league in CJ Stroud and Jordan Love.
Don't be surprised if this ends up being a preview of a future Super Bowl in the coming years.
Week 7: Chiefs vs. 49ers
- Chiefs @ 49ers -2, O/U 49
It's not often we get a rematch of a Super Bowl that following season after it took place, but we get that this season in Week 7 when the Chiefs take on the 49ers.
The odds are basically the same they were for the Super Bowl, but it was the Chiefs who came out on top in overtime. Will we see a similar result in Week 7 or will the 49ers get their revenge?
Week 11: Texans vs. Cowboys
- Texans @ Cowboys -3, O/U 49
The seventh ever Battle of Texas will take place on Monday Night Football in Week 11. The Cowboys have the all-time series advantage going 4-2 in their six meetings, including beating them in their previous meeting in 2022, winning by a final score of 27-23.
This time around, the Texans will have the 2023 Rookie of the Year at quarterback.
It's going to be a fun one on Monday night.
Week 16: 49ers vs. Dolphins
- 49ers @ Dolphins +1, O/U 49
The pupil takes on the mentor in this interconference showdown between Kyle Shanahan and his former offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel.
The two coaches now lead some of the most exciting offenses in football, which lines up for what should be an electric showdown on Sunday afternoon.
