Five Most Exciting NFL Games to Bet in Week 3 of the 2024 Season
The NFL Schedule has been released and sportsbooks have released odds for every single game. That means we can look ahead and bet on games that we like, even though the season is still months away.
In this article, I'm going to take a look at my favorite bets for Week 3 of the season.
All odds referenced in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Five Best Bets for NFL Week 3
1. Chiefs vs. Falcons (+3)
I may have some bias as a Falcons fan, but this game is going to be a fun one on Sunday Night Football. The defending champions will head to Atlanta to take on the new-look Falcons. This will be a true measuring stick for Kirk Cousins and company and we'll know by the end of the night if we should consider them as true contenders in 2024.
The Chiefs are 7-3 all-time against the Falcons and won their last meeting when Patrick Mahomes led them to a 17-14 victory.
2. Ravens (+1) vs. Cowboys
The Baltimore Ravens will head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in what could end up being a Super Bowl preview.
The Ravens will be trying to mimic last season's regular season success while the Cowboys will be focused on trying to get over the postseason hump.
The Ravens dominant defense could end up causing Dak Prescott some issues in this interconference showdown.
3. 49ers (-3) vs. Rams
The NFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers is almost always must-watch television. The 49ers are odds-on favorites to win the division but if the Rams can get off to a hot start to their season in pull off the upset against the 49ers, they could make the race for the division an interesting one.
The 49ers are 9-2 in the last 11 meetings between these two teams.
4. Jaguars vs. Bills (-5)
Playoffs aren't a certainty for either of these teams which makes every game a key one for both clubs. The Bills will be fighting for their lives in the AFC East while the Jaguars will be trying to re-claim the AFC South from the Houston Texans.
Also, the possibility of Josh Allen sacking Josh Allen is always a fun nugget.
5. Bears vs. Colts (-2)
Two young quarterbacks will face off in this Week 3 interconference showdown when Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears take on Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts.
Both teams are also considered to be borderline wild-card contenders, so this showdown will be a great measuring stick early in the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!