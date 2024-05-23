Five Most Exciting NFL Games to Bet in Week 4 of the 2024 Season
We finally have the entire NFL schedule in our hands which means it's time to look ahead and circle the best games on the calendar.
In this article, I'm going to focus on Week 4 specifically. There are give games that I personally can't wait to watch and bet on. Let's dive into them.
Five Best Bets for NFL Week 4
1. Bills vs. Ravens (-3)
We're in for a treat on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 when the Buffalo Bills take on the Baltimore Ravens. We were close to seeing these two teams face off in the AFC Championship last year but the Chiefs got the better of the Bills in the Divisional Round.
The Ravens will be doing their best to get off to a hot start to their season to replicate last year's regular season success while the Bills will do their best to not allow the large amount of roster turnover they've been through to negatively affect their record in 2024. What's not to love about Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen?
2. Chiefs (-3) vs. Chargers
The first edition of Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes in 2024 is set to take place in Week 4 but this time, Herbert has backup with Jim Harbaugh taking over as head coach.
Los Angeles will still be severely outmatched in this game, but can Harbaugh cook up a game plan that will slow down Mahomes and company?
3. Eagles (-2.5) vs. Buccaneers
The Eagles imploded down the stretch of the 2023 season which culminated in a loss in the wild card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles will have a chance to get their revenge in Week 4.
Tampa Bay will be in a tight race in the NFC South but now with Kirk Cousins in the division, these are the types of games they'll need to win to successfully defend the division crown.
4. Cowboys (-4) vs. Giants
One of the best rivalries in the NFL will be renewed in Week 4 when the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. The Cowboys beat the Giants by a combined score of 89-17 in their two meetings last season. Will New York show some sort of life in the first chapter of this rivalry in 2024?
5. Jaguars vs. Texans (-3.5)
The Jaguars let the AFC South slip through their grasp last season as the Texans swooped in to steal it from them in the final week. The two teams will meet for the first time in the 2024 season in Week 4.
Will Trevor Lawrence finally live up to his potential? Can CJ Stroud build off his rookie season? We'll get some more clarity to the answers to those questions when Jacksonville and Houston face off.
