Five Most Exciting NFL Games to Bet in Week 1 of the 2024 Season
By Reed Wallach
The NFL schedule has been released and the hype is palpable ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
Sportsbooks like DraftKings have been quick to drop odds for EVERY game on the Week 1 slate, further adding to the excitement. A few numbers are already jumping out in what should be profitable opportunities for sports bettors to wager in on teams they are high or low on heading into the year.
Here are five that have my eye ahead of Week 1 I’m not passing up the opportunity to bet on.
1. Ravens vs. Chiefs (-3)
Of course, the most exciting game of the NFL Week 1 is going to be the first one of the year!
The Chiefs host the Ravens on Thursday night in Week 1 in a reamtch of the AFC Championship Game last season that Kansas City upset the No. 1 seed Ravens in Baltimore.
A chance to get Patrick Mahomes as a field goal favorite in the opener? Sign me up.
2. Jets (+5.5) vs. 49ers
Aaron Rodgers first full game, maybe, as Jets quarterback will come on Monday Night Football, nearly a year to the day after rupturing his Achilles in his first start as quarterback of New York.
It'll be a stiff test for Gang Green, catching nearly a touchdown in San Francisco, but I'm interested in getting the Jets potent defense with an MVP caliber quarterback under center.
3. Cardinals (+7) vs. Bills
This game may not have all the attention, but it has mine.
Arizona is on my radar as a team that can take a big step forward with a fully healthy Kyler Murray and top five pick Marvin Harrison Jr. at wide receiver, and I like this matchup against the Bills, who need to replace a ton of offensive playmakers that can make it difficult for the team to win with margin early in the year.
4. Jaguars (+3.5) vs. Dolphins
Can the Jaguars bounce back after an injury riddled 2023?
I like the team to get off to a hot start against in-state foe Dolphins at over a field goal with two exciting offenses meeting in Week 1.
Maybe the team loses, but I'm happy to grab a field goal and the hook with Jacksonville.
5. Panthers (+5) vs. Saints
I'm excited for this game between two teams that missed the postseason in 2023, including the worst team in the NFL? Oh yeah!
I'll happily fade the Saints with Derek Carr returning under center at over a field goal. Last season, New Orleans was 4-8 against the spread (ATS) as a favorite, so I'll grab the Panthers at a big number in a divisional matchup in hopes that Bryce Young can play better in year two.
