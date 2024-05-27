Five Most Exciting NFL Games to Bet in Week 10 of the 2024 Season
Week 10 of the NFL season seems unbelievably far away, but that doesn't mean we can't break down the slate and maybe even place a few bets. After all, now could be the best time to place a few wagers to try to get as much closing line value on these plays as possible.
We're going to continue to break down the games we're most excited to bet on each week of the NFL season. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers took the top spot in Week 9 and the Lions also take the top spot in Week 10.
Let's dive into them.
1. Lions vs. Texans (-1)
If you've been a fan of the NFL for the past two decades, it's pretty crazy to realize a game between the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans is the highlight of a week, but here we are.
Not only are these two teams true contenders in their respective conferences, but they will be two of the most exciting teams to watch with how explosive their offenses are. What makes this game even better is it's going to take place on Sunday Night Football. This will be must-watch television.
2. Eagles vs. Cowboys (-2)
With the New York Giants and Washington Commanders entering a bit a rebuild, the NFC East is going to come down to the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. The two teams will face each other for the first time in Week 10 and the result of the matchup will play a significant role in who wins the division.
The two teams split their season series in 2023.
3. Dolphins (+1) vs. Rams
The jury is still out on just how good the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams will be in 2024, but we can all but guarantee that as long as both offenses are healthy and in-tact in Week 10, it's going to be a fun matchup to watch.
Sean McVay and Mike McDaniel will face-off as head coaches for the first time and both will find dynamic ways to get the ball in the hands of their best players.
The Dolphins have dominated the Rams throughout the year, holding a 12-2 record against them all-time.
4. Bengals vs. Ravens (-3)
It feels like the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are meant to play on Thursday Night Football and that's what we'll get in Week 10. It will be the second of two meetings between these two teams in 2024 which means this one will have huge implications for how the AFC North shakes out.
5. Patriots (+5.5) vs. Bears
The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears will face-off in Week 10 but what will make this game exciting is that we'll see a showdown between the No. 1 overall pick in Caleb Williams and the No. 3 overall pick in Drake Maye, assuming both will be starting for their respective teams by the time this game comes along.
Any level of success for the Patriots in 2024 will be big for Maye, considering they're expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2024. Meanwhile, some are expecting Williams to lead the Bears to the playoffs in his first season.
