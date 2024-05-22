Five Most Exciting NFL Games to Bet in Week 2 of the 2024 Season
By Reed Wallach
The NFL schedule has been released and the hype is palpable ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
We have posted our favorite bets that we are excited to make in Week 1, but don’t worry, we have odds on all the Week 2 games also, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. With an eye on forming my opinion on several teams, I believe there are plenty of appetizing betting opportunities.
Here are my five favorite Week 2 games that I’m pumped to bet:
1. Bengals (+4) vs. Chiefs
I'm most excited to bet a Chiefs game for the second straight week, but this time against them.
The Bengals have won all three meetings against the Chiefs in three games since Joe Burrow has taken over under center for Cincinnati. While that's not the sole reason to make a bet, I believe the Bengals have the high level offensive ability to match Mahomes and the Chiefs.
For what it's worth Burrow is 59% against the spread (ATS) as an underdog.
2. Bills vs. Dolphins (-1)
The Bills are a team I faded as a big favorite in Week 1, and I'm interested to fade Buffalo on a short week in Miami against an AFC East rival.
The Dolphins offense returns nearly all significant contributors in the skill position group, and has added several veterans on defense.
Meanwhile, Buffalo is replacing several key players like Stefon Diggs and may have some growing pains around Josh Allen, and a short week to get ready against an elite offense.
3. Bears vs. Texans (-3)
Last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud will face the favorite to win this years OROY, Caleb Williams of the Bears.
This is a ton of credit for the Bears, going on the road and being rated as nearly equal as the frontrunner to win the AFC South.
I'll wager my hard earned money on the more proven product in the Texans to win by more than a field goal as the Bears get humbled a bit early on.
4. Steelers (-3) vs. Broncos
Russell Wilson's return to Denver should be incredibly intriguing, and this low of a point spread for him to cover makes me interested in betting on him with the Steelers.
Pittsburgh's offense should be far more formidable this season with Arthur Smith taking over as offensive coordinator while Denver is likely starting rookie Bo Nix.
I'm not buying the Broncos at all this season and I'll be laying the points with the Steelers.
5. Colts (+4) vs. Packers
It's a loaded Week 2 card, but don't overlook this matchup with the Colts traveling to Lambeau Field with healthy Anthony Richardson, who had a promising rookie season cut short due to a shoulder injury.
Indianapolis may be a team that takes a big jump this season and I think the team is underrated heading into it. This is one of my spots circled for the Colts to get paid off early on my bullish projection.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.