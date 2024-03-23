Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers Preview, Odds, Prediction: Target THIS Prop Bet
By Mark Wallis
On an 11 game NHL slate, the matchup between two of the Eastern Conference elite, Rangers and Panthers has my attention.
This is a Nationally televised matchup between two Eastern Conference foes in prime time. The New York Rangers sit atop the Metropolitan Division and the Panthers are in second place in the Atlantic Division. While the outcome of this game will not have any significant outcome on each teams playoff positions, it will be a good look at a possible series next month and beyond.
So with that in mind, here's how I'm betting this playoff preview.
Panthers vs. Rangers Odds, Spread and Total
Panthers vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
- Florida Panthers Team Total u0.5 1st Period
This is a play that targets the Rangers starting goalie, Igor Shesterkin, as it does the Florida Panthers team.
The Panthers have played 9 games since March 1st, they have only scored once in the first period in those nine games.
Florida likes to play a very bruising style of hockey in the first period to wear down their opponents- they do not look to score much at all in the first period.
In net for the Rangers will be Shesterkin, who has not allowed a first period goal in 52% of his 46 starts this season. This mark ranks him in the top 15 goalies this season with at least 10 starts.
Additionally, he is 10-1 to the under in his last 11 games. Lastly, these teams just played on March 4th, on Florida's home ice, and Shesterkin held them scoreless in the first period.
I really like this spot for Shesterkin to shine in the national spotlight, in a game that will most likely have a low-scoring first period.
PICK: Panthers 1P UNDER 0.5 Goals
