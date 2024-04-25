Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Game 3 Prediction, Odds and Key Players
NHL Playoffs Betting Preview, Prediction and Best Bet for Game 3 between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.
Game two of this series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers was one of the most exciting low-scoring hockey games you could ever watch. These two teams were going back and forth trading scoring chances all night but the two best players on the ice were Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky.
The Panthers scored the game-winning goal three minutes into the overtime period to pull off the 3-2 win and take a commanding 2-0 series lead. With the series shifting across the state, the Lightning will get the chance to defend home ice.
Here is our full betting preview and best bet for Game 3 between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning:
Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Odds, Puckline, Total
Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Betting Trends
- The total has gone under in seven of the last eight Panther games.
- The total has gone under in six of the last seven Panther games against an Atlantic Division opponent.
- The total has gone under in eight of the last nine games the Panthers have played on the road against the Lightning.
- Panthers have won six straight games.
- Panthers are 2-5 in their last seven games on the road.
- The Lightning are 1-5 in their last six games.
- The total has gone under in six of their last nine games against Atlantic Division opponents.
Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 25
- Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Amailie Arena
- How to Watch: TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS2, BSSUN, BSFL, BSFLX
- Series Record: 2-0 Panthers
Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Key Players to Watch
Florida Panthers
Aleksander Barkov: Barkov only has two points so far this season, but the Selke Trophy favorite has done a great job shutting down the Lightning's top line with Nikita Kucherov. While Barkov has been on the ice at five-on-five the Panthers own 67.5% of the scoring chances and 64.71% of the high-danger scoring chances. If Barkov continues to shut down the Lightning's top players, the Lightning will be in big trouble.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov: Through the first two games of this series Kucherov has recorded three points, all of which have come on the powerplay. The Lightning need more from Kucherov at five-on-five if the Lightning want any chance of winning this series. So far this series, Kucherov has one shot on goal at five-on-five, and his line has struggled to create offense chances at even strength. Look for Kucherov to be much better on home ice tonight.
Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Prediction & Pick
After the Panthers' game two loss, the Lightning are now 1-6 in their last seven games against the Lightning. In the last ten head-to-head matchups, the under has hit in seven of the ten.
In addition to that, the under has come through in eight of the last nine games these two have played in Tampa Bay. Coming off a game where both goalies looked dialed in, the under could be a good look again tonight.
In this series, there have been five total goals at five-on-five and as the series starts to get deeper the whistle starts disappearing. Both of these teams have to stay disciplined and have to stop giving each other chances on the powerplay.
With both teams needing to prioritize staying out of the penalty box, we should see the goaltenders get comfortable again. Bobrovsky and Vasilevskiy have combined to say +5.50 goals above expected in this series. I think we see both guys have great games again tonight.
Best Bet: Under 6.0 Goals (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.