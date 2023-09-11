Florida State vs. Boston College Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
Florida State beat Boston College 44-14 last season in Tallahassee.
By Josh Yourish
In Week 1 of the College Football season, Florida State made about as big of a statement as any team. They deserved a cupcake in Week 2 and they promptly beat up on Southern Miss, 66-13. Now, the No. 3 Seminoles start their ACC slate of games with Boston College.
The BC Eagles had a very tough time getting to 1-1. After a Week 1 loss to Northern Illinois, Boston College barely snuck past Holy Cross for a 31-28 last week. Florida State should cruise right past, but with Clemson up next on FSU’s schedule this could be a lookahead spot for Mike Norvell’s team.
Now, here are the odds for Florida State and Boston College in Chestnut Hill.
Florida State vs. Boston College Odds, Spread and Total
Boston College vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Boston College is 0-2 ATS
- The OVER is 2-0 in BC games this year
- Florida State is 2-0 ATS
- The OVER is 2-0 in FSU games this year
Florida State vs. Boston College How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September, 16
- Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Florida State Record: 2-0
- Boston College Record: 1-1
Florida State vs. Boston College Key Players
Florida State
Keon Coleman, WR: The Michigan State transfer has really made a name for himself in his first two weeks as a Seminole. He had three touchdowns in Week 1 and then last week, only three catches for 48 yards and a TD, but that touchdown catch and run was one of the best plays of the day. He’s a borderline unstoppable superstar pass catcher for Jordan Travis.
Boston College
Thomas Castellanos, QB: Early in the fourth quarter, it looked like BC put the game away against Holy Cross with a TD pass from Castellanos to Jeremiah Franklin to make it 31-21, but then BC didn’t score again and Holy Cross nearly came all the way back. Castellanos finished the game 17/23 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns with 69 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Florida State vs. Boston College Prediction and Pick
Florida State is obviously the better team. So far, they’re averaging the fifth most yards per play in college football, 7.6, and are 14th in opponent yards per play allowing just 4.7. Meanwhile, BC ranks 92nd and 70th respectively in those categories.
The Seminoles will be physically superior with players like Keon Coleman and Jared Verse who are looking like first-round NFL draft picks and have a great decision maker at quarterback in Jordan Travis, who won’t get them into trouble.
However, Boston College has failed to cover in their first two games and Florida State has covered as a favorite in both, so the line will likely be a bit of an overreaction this week. It’s right around 28 points right now, which is definitely possible for Florida State to cover, but for Boston College’s faults, they’ve been able to score and both of their games have gone over.
Really, this is more about the mental side of college football for me than anything else. Florida State has Clemson in Week 4. That’s their rival and they can certainly smell blood in the water. This is the type of game on the road where even a well coached team is likely to come out flat. It’s a massive lookahead spot and that’s why I’m taking the points with Boston College.
