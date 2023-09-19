Florida State vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 4
How to bet this marquee matchup between ACC titans
By Reed Wallach
Clemson will get a chance to get back in the thick of the ACC title picture with a home game against Florida State in a matchup that will help determine the College Football Playoff picture.
Clemson has rolled through two outmatched opponents after getting upset by Duke in Week 1 while Florida State avoided a terrible loss at Boston College last week. However, FSU enters as a road favorite for this one as Clemson's still unproven on offense with new starting quarterback Cade Klubnik.
Can the Tigers flip the switch and ruin the Seminoles College Football Playoff run?
Here's everything you need to know for this titanic matchup:
College football betting breakdown: What's wrong with Alabama?
Florida State vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
Clemson vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Clemson is 1-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Florida State is 2-1 ATS this season
- Florida State has gone OVER in all three games this season
- After not going over in Week 1, Clemson has gone over in its last two
Don't miss this FanDuel offer!
All you need to do is click the link below, bet $5 on ANY game, and get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed with $100 off on NFL Sunday Ticket!
Florida State vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 23rd
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Florida State Record: 3-0
- Clemson Record: 2-1
Florida State vs. Clemson Key Players to Watch
Florida State
Keon Coleman: The Michigan State transfer was nowhere to be found on the field against Boston College, failing to record a catch after a hot start to the season with the Seminoles. Can he get going on the road against a sturdy Clemson secondary that is third in EPA/Pass so far this season? The 6'4" Coleman played a huge role in the Seminoles Week 1 against LSU, hauling in nine catches for 122 yards with three touchdowns.
Clemson
Cade Klubnik: The Clemson quarterback struggled in his first showcase game of the season in the loss to Duke, but showed some growth in the team's blowout win against Florida Atlantic, completing over 59% of his passes with an average depth of target of nearly nine yards, way up from about five yards across the first two games. Klubnik needs to stretch the field vertically in order to keep Clemson on track against a formidable Seminoles offense.
Florida State vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
Clemson dropped the ball in its opener, the last time that we really saw the Tigers in front of a big audience. The team has since smoked inferior competition and will hope that the team is building up a bit of momentum in Garrett Riley's scheme.
Meanwhile, Florida State had a scare at Boston College last week, including Jordan Travis seemingly injuring his non throwing arm, but the team escaped Chestnut Hill undefeated.
While there is rightfully some concern for Clemson's offense, I believe the defense is going to be the difference in this game. The Tigers have been lockdown for years, and the 2023 version is no different, 11th in EPA/Play this season despite starting 121st in terms of field position due to some poor turnovers early on.
Meanwhile, Florida State withstood some early LSU offense to outpace the Tigers through success in the passing game. However, Clemson doesn't have the same flawed secondary that LSU has and should be able to keep a lid on this defense.
On the other side, Florida State's defense struggled early against LSU on a neutral field, and overall grade out as a mediocre defense, 88th in EPA/Play and failed to slow down Thomas Castellanos of Boston College last week; Castellanos passed for 305 yards and ran for 95.
Maybe FSU has the pass catchers that can outshine the Clemson secondary, but I'm curious if Clemson is able to do damage on the ground with Will Shipley and even Klubnik as a runner similar to how TCU quarterback Max Duggan made timely quarterback designed runs in Riley's system.
It's fair to be concerned about Clemson in this matchup, but the defense is that good and there's a path to success for the offense. I'll take the points with the home underdog in a good matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!