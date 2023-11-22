Florida State vs. Florida Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
The Seminoles are looking to keep their undefeated season alive in the Swamp.
By Jovan Alford
The No.5-ranked Florida State Seminoles have had a magical season as they are undefeated (11-0) and only two more wins away from potentially playing in the College Football Playoff.
However, Florida State saw their CFP hopes take a hit last week as Heisman Trophy contender QB Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending leg injury against North Alabama. Travis has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season and was playing the best football of his collegiate career.
With Travis done for the rest of the year, the Seminoles will lean on fourth-year quarterback Travis Rodemaker to lead them the rest of the way. Rodemaker’s first test starts on Saturday night as the Seminoles head to the swamp to play the Florida Gators.
The Gators are on the outside looking in for a bowl game as they sit at 5-6, so they need to win on Saturday. However, it won’t be easy for Florida as starting QB Graham Mertz is out with a broken collarbone. Redshirt QB Max Brown, who replaced Mertz in last week’s game against Missouri, will make his first career start on Saturday night.
Here are the odds and our best bet for Florida State vs. Florida:
Florida State vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total
Florida vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Florida State is 6-5 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The Seminoles are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games vs. Florida
- Florida is 4-7 ATS this season
- The OVER is 7-0 in the Gators’ last seven games
Florida State vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 25
- Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Florida State Record: 11-0
- Florida Record: 5-6
Florida State vs. Florida Key Players to Watch
Florida State
Trey Benson: With Rodemaker starting for Florida State, the Seminoles will likely increase the workload for Benson. The junior running back leads Florida State in rushing yards (743) and rushing touchdowns (11). Last week against North Alabama, Benson rushed for 22 yards on six carries and scored his fifth touchdown in the past four games. The Gators have struggled to stop the run this season, allowing 161.5 yards per game, which is good news for Florida State.
Florida
Trevor Etienne: Etienne is in the same boat with Benson as the Gators will look to get him a lot of touches on Saturday night. The sophomore running back had a solid game against Missouri last week. Etienne racked up 82 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries while adding two catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. The Seminoles’ defense doesn’t give up a lot of scores on the ground (11), but they are letting opponents rush for 139.6 yards per game.
Florida State vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
A lot of excitement for this game went out the window after the injuries to Travis and Mertz, but both teams still have a ton on the line.
Florida State opened up as 10.5-point favorites, but the line has quickly dropped to 6.5 due to Travis’ injury. This season, the Seminoles are 2-2 against the spread on the road but 2-1 ATS in non-conference games.
Rodemaker has some playing experience, as he’s thrown 93 career passes, but this will be a tough atmosphere for him. Therefore, head coach Mike Norvell should lean on his star players at RB (Benson) and WR (Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson Jr.) to make the game easy for the junior quarterback.
Meanwhile, the Gators are on a four-game losing streak, where their defense has allowed 41.7 points per game. Florida’s defense might not give up 40 on Saturday against Florida, but they can’t be trusted to get those critical stops.
Nonetheless, Florida State has the better defense in this matchup, and the Gators are 0-3 ATS in non-conference games this season. Even without Travis, the Seminoles should overwhelm the Gators with their offensive talent and cover the spread.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.