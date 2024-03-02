Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, March 2 (Take the Under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Florida State-Georgia Tech.
Once a promising story in the ACC after a 5-1 beginning to conference play, Florida State’s season has gone south as the Seminoles have dropped seven of their last 11 games.
The Seminoles did nab a home win over NC State with a great offensive showing, but can they keep it up on the road against Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon as a road favorite?
Georgia Tech lost seven of eight games to sink in the SEC standings before winning two of its last three games. The Yellow Jackets are coming off their first road win since Jan. 16, when they took down Miami on Saturday, 80-76. Can the Yellowjackets defend home court as a small underdog?
Here’s the betting preview for Saturday’s ACC action with a best bet.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Florida State is 14-13-1 ATS this season
- Georgia Tech is 13-15 ATS this season
- Florida State is 7-6-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- Georgia Tech is 12-10 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 17-11 in Florida State games this season
- The OVER is 13-15 in Georgia Tech games this season
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 2
- Game time: 12 p.m. EST
- Venue: McCamish Pavilion
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Florida State record: 15-13 (9-8 ACC)
- Georgia Tech record: 12-16 (5-12 ACC)
Floria State vs. Georgia Tech Key Players to Watch
Florida State
Jamir Watkins: Watkins, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, carries the load offensively for the Seminoles on both sides of the ball. Watkins has been the team’s leading scorer in seven consecutive games and leads the club in rebounds (5.8), as well. Watkins has shot 50% or better from the field in six of the last seven games
Georgia Tech
Miles Kelly: Part of a Georgia Tech offense that struggles to shoot the rock, Kelly had a big night from deep to lead the Yellow Jackets to a road win over Miami on Saturday. Kelly, a 6-foot-6 junior guard, went 7-of-11 from 3-point range and finished with 25 points. Kelly is not shy about letting it fly, ranking fifth in the SEC in 3-point attempts per game (6.8). He’s chucked up double-digit triples in three of the last five games.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
Georgia Tech forcing it from the perimeter has been a problem all season long. The Yellow Jackets are No. 3 in the SEC in 3-point attempts per game (24.5), but rank 12th in the SEC in success rate from downtown (32.7%), which is No. 233 in the nation, according to KenPom.
The Yellow Jackets’ offense might be No. 149 overall, but shooting the ball continues to be an issue. Georgia Tech is No. 282 in 2-point percentage and No. 270 in effective field goal percentage.
They’ll face a Florida State defense that is No. 57 in efficiency and has the biggest advantage in the turnover department. The Seminoles are No. 14 in forcing steals and No. 27 in turnover percentage while Georgia Tech is 13th in the SEC in turnovers.
Back to the perimeter, Florida State is even worse beyond the arc (No. 273) and as bad as Georgia Tech is at shooting triples, they’re great at defending them, ranking No. 59 on the perimeter.
The No. 77 defense in effective field goal percentage, the Yellowjackets are top-5 in the SEC in opposing field goal percentages (42.3%) and are fourth in the conference in defensive rebounding. Both defenses have the advantage in this matchup. Go with the under down to 146.5.
Pick: Under 148
