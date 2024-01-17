Florida State vs. Miami Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 17 (Fade the Seminoles)
Will Florida State stay hot in ACC on the road?
Florida State has turned its season around, winning six of seven after a 4-5 start, including a four-game winning streak in ACC play. The Seminoles are coming off their first road win of the season, defeating Notre Dame on Saturday, 67-58.
Miami was riding high after a win over ranked Clemson but came up short in overtime to Wake Forest before an embarrassing nine-point loss to Louisville at home. The Hurricanes snapped that two-game skid with a win at Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Here's the betting preview for Wednesday's conference clash in the Sunshine State.
Florida State vs. Miami odds, spread and total
Florida State vs. Miami betting trends
- Florida State is 9-6-1 ATS this season
- Miami is 9-6-1 ATS this season
- Florida State is 4-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Miami is 7-5 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 10-6 in Florida State games this season
- The OVER is 9-7 in Miami games this season
Florida State vs. Miami how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17
- Game time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Watsco Center
- How to watch (TV): ACC Network
- Florida State record: 10-6 (4-1 ACC)
- Miami record: 12-4 (3-2 ACC)
Florida State vs. Miami key players to watch
Florida State
Primo Spears: The junior guard got an eligibility waiver in mid-December and has been active for eight games. Florida State has gone 6-2 with Spears coming off the bench for 23 minutes per game. He’s part of a deep Florida State rotation and has scored in double figures in seven of eight contests. He’s coming off a team-high 13 points in the win over Notre Dame.
Miami
Norchad Omier: The 6-foot-7 junior forward has taken over games this season. He’s averaging 17.3 points per game and ranks in the top 40 in the nation in rebounding (9.3) and field goal percentage (61.9). Omier had a string of five straight games with 20-plus points and has seven double-doubles on the year. He’s the key player to watch against a Florida State lineup that is No. 1 in the nation in average height.
Florida State vs. Miami prediction and pick
Both teams have been profitable to bettors this season at 9-6-1 against the spread. Can Florida State’s poor offense keep up with Miami on the road? It’s hard to see with the Seminoles’ metrics. Florida State ranks No. 123 in offensive efficiency, No. 225 in effective field goal percentage, No. 323 in 2-point shooting, and No. 252 at the free-throw line.
Florida State put up 82 points per game over its last three home contests before going on the road and shooting 39.1% from the field in the win over Notre Dame. Florida State’s defense is its strength, but it’s up against a Miami offense that is No. 12 in effective field goal percentage, No. 5 in 3-point shooting, and No. 41 from 2-point range.
Florida State’s defense depends on turnovers, ranking No. 31 in turnover percentage. Miami is good enough (No. 180) at taking care of the ball, though, and Florida State’s offense should struggle to keep up on Wednesday. Lay the points with Miami.
