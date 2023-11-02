Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
The Seminoles are looking to stay perfect as they go on the road to play the Panthers
By Jovan Alford
The No. 4-ranked Florida State Seminoles will try to keep their undefeated alive for another week as they go on the road to play the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday afternoon. Florida State crushed Wake Forest last week 41-16 behind a four-touchdown performance from Jordan Travis.
As for Pittsburgh, it will look to bounce back from last week’s 58-7 loss to Notre Dame. The Panthers have lost four out of their past five games, with their lone win coming at home against Louisville.
Can Florida State avoid a slip-up on the road Saturday? Or will Pittsburgh derail the Seminoles’ chances at the College Football Playoff?
Here are the odds and our best bet for Florida State vs. Pittsburgh:
Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread and Total
Pittsburgh vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Florida State is 6-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The OVER is 9-2 in the Seminoles’ last 11 games
- Pittsburgh is 2-2 ATS at home this season
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Panthers’ past five home games
Florida State vs. Pittsburgh How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
- Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Pittsburgh Record: 2-6
- Florida State Record: 8-0
Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Key Players to Watch
Florida State
Keon Coleman: The former Michigan State transfer has exploded onto the scene this season and is giving Marvin Harrison Jr. a run for his money as the best WR in the country. Coleman has 38 receptions for 539 yards and nine touchdowns, which aren’t eye-popping numbers at first glance.
However, when you watch Coleman play, he’s always making a highlight-worthy play that leaves you stunned in amazement. The 6-foot-4 receiver scored two touchdowns in last week’s game vs. Wake Forest and will try to add two more on Saturday.
Pittsburgh
Bub Means: The 6-foot-2 wide receiver has been a touchdown machine for the Panthers over the last few weeks. Means has scored a touchdown in three out of Pittsburgh’s last four games and had 70-plus receiving yards in those contests. Last week against Notre Dame, he had three receptions for 63 yards. Now he will face the Seminoles, who only allow 2.4 red zone scores per game, which is good for 33rd in the country.
Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Prediction and Pick
After getting throttled by 51 points by Notre Dame last week, the Panthers now have to play the Seminoles, who are scoring 41.5 points and holding opponents to 18.3 points per game. Florida State is outscoring opponents by 22 points per game over their last five contests.
I’d be surprised to see the Seminoles come out flat on Saturday, as they have bigger dreams and goals in mind. Jordan Travis is a Heisman contender, and he has two star-studded WRs in Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson.
Take Florida State and the points.
