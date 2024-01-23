Florida State vs. Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 23 (Bet the under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Florida State-Syracuse.
Floria State has been great for backers as an underdog this season. Can the Seminoles continue that trend on the road against Syracuse? The Seminoles showed they can win on the road in conference play, defeating Notre Dame and Miami before a home loss to Clemson over the weekend snapped a five-game winning streak.
Syracuse has been great in conference play except against the league’s big boys. The Orange Men lost by 20 at Duke and by 36 at North Carolina, but have won two straight after taking out Pittsburgh and Miami. Can Syracuse make it three straight?
Here’s a betting preview for Tuesday with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Florida State vs. Syracuse odds, spread and total
Florida State vs. Syracuse betting trends
- Florida State is 10-7-1 ATS this season
- Syracuse is 8-10 ATS this season
- Florida State is 5-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- Syracuse is 6-5 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 11-7 in Florida State games this season
- The OVER is 8-10 in Syracuse games this season
Florida State vs. Syracuse how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- How to watch (TV): ESPN 2
- Florida State record: 11-7 (5-2 ACC)
- Syracuse record: 13-5 (4-3 ACC)
Florida State vs. Syracuse key players to watch
Florida State
Jamir Watkins: Watkins has been a stat-stuffer for the Seminoles this season. The 6-foot-7 junior leads Florida State in scoring (13.9 points per game), rebounds (5.8), and assists (3.1) in his first season since transferring from VCU. Watkins had 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the loss to Clemson, shooting over 50% from the field for just the second time in ACC play.
Syracuse
JJ Starling: Starling rarely gets a rest, averaging a team-high 33.6 minutes per game. He averages 11.8 points but is coming off back-to-back double-digit performances after scoring less than 10 points in five consecutive games prior. In the last two contests, Starling has 39 points on 15-of-24 shooting. He drilled six 3-pointers in Syracuse’s 72-69 win over Miami on Saturday.
Florida State vs. Syracuse prediction and pick
Florida State is 5-2 ATS as an underdog this season and the Seminoles have had no trouble making backers money on the road. Both defenses are ranked top-50 in efficiency, according to KenPom, with Florida State at No. 45 and Syracuse at No. 30.
Syracuse can get hurt on the boards, though, with the No. 282 offensive rebounding percentage against a Florida State team that has the tallest rotation in the country but struggles shooting inside the arc (No. 217) and beyond it (No. 224).
Syracuse hasn’t performed against the conference’s top teams. The Orange Men’s league wins this year are against Pittsburgh (twice), Boston College, and Miami, three teams with a combined 7-14 ACC record.
Syracuse’s offense is ranked No. 200 or lower in 2-point (No. 227), 3-point (No. 224) shooting, and effective field goal percentage (No. 238). Both defenses have the advantage in this matchup, go with the under.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.