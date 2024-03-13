Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players for ACC Tournament Second Round (Back Hokies)
By Reed Wallach
The second round of the ACC Tournament gets started on Wednesday with Virginia Tech and Florida State playing for a third time this season.
The two teams split the season in high-scoring affairs, will Virginia Tech take care of business and keep its faint NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a win as favorites, jump-starting a similar run to what the team did in 2022 at the ACC Tournament?
Here’s the odds and everything you need to know for betting on for Wednesday afternoon’s matchup
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech is 11-8 against the spread (ATS) this season as a favorite
- Florida State has gone OVER in 20 of 31 games this season
- Florida State has gone OVER in seven of the last 10 games
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 13th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Florida State: 16-15
- Virginia Tech 18-13
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Key Players to Watch
Florida State
Jamir Watkins: The VCU transfer has been the team’s most reliable scorer in the Seminoles' up-tempo offensive attack. Watkins had 26 points in the loss at Virginia Tech on February 13th, but can he continue to build on his fine play of late and keep the team’s conference season alive?
Virginia Tech
Sean Pedulla: Pedulla continues to be a do-it-all threat for the Hokies, leading the team in scoring and assists, and his excellence was on display Saturday when he dropped 28 points on Notre Dame. The junior guard has had the Seminoles' number this season, scoring a combined 45 points while getting to the free throw line 24 times across the two games. Can he slow down the Noles again?
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Pick
This matchup sets up nicely for the Hokies, who haven’t been bothered by FSU’s intense ball pressure. While FSU leads the ACC in turnover percentage, Virginia Tech has been able to run its offense just fine in the two meetings, leading for much of the first meeting against Florida State (shooting about 50% from the floor) and then out-classing the Seminoles at home despite a down shooting game.
The result of this neutral floor game is likely somewhere in the middle, but the team has been able to offset some of the pressure FSU provides with its elite shot-making. The Hokies take threes at the third-highest rate in ACC play and do a great job of opening up shots for the likes of Hunter Cattoor (41% three-point shooter) and stretching the defense out with Tyler Nickel (39%).
This leaves driving lanes for Pedulla to get a head of steam and draw fouls or score from in close. The Hokies are tops in ACC two-point percentage and get to the line at a league-average rate.
Florida State’s offense is all about its ability to play in the open court. The team has a transition play rate of 26th in the country, but Va. Tech allows it at a bottom 30 rate. With the team's ability to make teams execute in the half-court, I believe FSU’s offensive efficiency will plummet.
On a neutral floor, I’ll take Virginia Tech to take care of business and win by a couple of possessions.
Virginia Tech -3.5
