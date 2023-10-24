Florida State vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 9
Can the Seminoles stay undefeated? We are eyeing the total on Saturday
By Reed Wallach
Florida State overcame a slow start to win and cover against Duke, maintaining an undefeated record this season and in control of its destiny to the ACC Championship game and beyond.
The Seminoles will look to keep it rolling, this time at Wake Forest, who started its third-string starter in last week's win at Pitt. Can Florida State take care of business on the road and stay the course or will Wake Forest continue to see a bump in play behind a seldom-used quarterback likely under center again?
Here are the odds and our best bet for this ACC matchup.
Florida State vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total
Wake Forest vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Florida State is 5-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Wake Forest is 3-4 ATS this season
- Wake Forest is 2-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Wake Forest has gone UNDER in five of seven games this season
- Wake Forest has gone UNDER in all three games as an underdog
Florida State vs. Wake Forest How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 28th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Florida State Record: 7-0
- Wake Forest Record: 4-3
Florida State vs. Wake Forest Key Players to Watch
Florida State
Jordan Travis: Travis overcame an early pick-six against Duke to finish with a strong effort, combining for three touchdowns with a 75% completion percentage and 268 yards. The FSU offense has been potent all season and Travis has kept the unit on track. The team is 11th in EPA/Play and 27th in net yards per play.
Wake Forest
Santino Marucci: The third stringer starter led the Demon Decans to a miraculous comeback against Pitt, scoring in the final minute to stun the Panthers. He completed 12-of-21 passes with one touchdown and two picks in the spot start. Mitch Griffis could return to his role as the starter if he is recovered from an injury suffered against Clemson.
Florida State vs. Wake Forest Prediction and Pick
Whether it's Marucci or Griffis, I think the Demon Decans are up against it when facing a sturdy Seminoles defense.
While Duke was able to score 20 points last week, one was on the first drive of the game and a pick-six. The Seminoles defense was on point in this one, limiting Duke to less than five yards per play and an EPA/Play that was in the 20th percentile amongst games in 2022, per gameonpaper.com.
Nothing has worked for Wake Forest this season on offense, the unit is bottom 15 in EPA/Play and has failed to score more than 21 points against four ACC opponents. The team got to 21 last week in fairly unconventional fashion after Pitt failed to run the clock out on its final drive.
The team will matchup agianst a Seminoles defense that is 10th in points per drive allowed and allowing a touchdown on just 39% of opponents red zone trips. I'm not counting on many points from the home team in this one.
I expect Florida State to shut down whatever Wake Forest wants to do on offense, but also look to get out of this game relatively healthy. The team could be without No. 2 wide receiver Johnny Wilson after he left the Duke game early and without a BYE week the rest of the way, the Seminoles could look to take a conservative approach to this one.
With one team likely doing much of the scoring against an outmatched offense, I'll go for the under as my favorite bet in this Saturday matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!