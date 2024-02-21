Florida vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 21 (Take Points with Gators?)
By Reed Wallach
Florida continues to march towards an NCAA Tournament berth, but how will it fare on the road against a surging Alabama team, who can do no wrong at Coleman Coliseum?
The Crimson Tide have scored 99 or more in three straight home games, building on its best offensive rating in terms of KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency metric. Can Alabama cover another lofty spread against a formidable opponent?
Let's see who has the edge in this SEC showdown on Wednesday night:
New BETMGM users, don't miss out on this new user sign up bonus that is giving those that use the link below $150 in bonus bets when you make a first time wager of just $5!
Florida vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Alabama vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Alabama is 16-8-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Alabama is 12-1 straight up at home this season
- Alabama is 8-2 ATS over the last 10 games
- Florida is 7-3 ATS over the last 10 games
Florida vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 21st
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Florida Record: 18-7
- Alabama Record: 18-7
Florida vs. Alabama Key Players to Watch
Florida
Zyon Pullin: Pullin has been playing at an incredibly high level after transferring from UC Riverside, averaging more than 15 points per game while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out nearly five assists while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. In a game with a total in the 170s, Pullin will need to have a massive impact on both sides of the floor.
Alabama
Mark Sears: The 6'1" guard continues to thrive in Nate Oats' up-tempo offense. He is averaging nearly 21 points per game with four rebounds and four assists as well while posting 51/46/86 shooting splits. Against a Florida team that tries to wall off the rim, Sears will have an interesting test of navigating this defense, but it shouldn't be much issue as rarely any team has shut down the senior guard.
Florida vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Alabama can do no wrong at home in SEC play, but I do believe that the best bet in this game is on the Gators, who can match the Crimson Tide's firepower on offense and provide even a sprinkle of defensive resistance that is needed to cover this bloated number.
This number is the same as the Texas A&M point spread on Saturday, but the Aggies lack the firepower to keep up with an Alabama team that shot 43% from three-point land and hit 18 total threes. While the Aggies grabbed a staggering 26 rebounds, the team shot 17% from beyond the arc as the team couldn't keep up in a 25-point loss.
Florida does an excellent job of shutting off the three-point line for opponents, allowing the 39th lowest three-point rate this season, forcing teams into its frontcourt of Tyrese Samuel and Micah Handlogten. The Crimson Tide can score from anywhere, but the Gators can limit the explosiveness of the team's offense by shutting off the perimeter.
Meanwhile, the Gators imposing front line can create second chances similar to Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide are 10th in SEC defensive rebounding, and UF trails only Texas A&M in terms of SEC offensive rebounding percentage. However, unlike the Aggies, Florida can score, in the top half of the country in effective field goal percentage.
While it seems dangerous going against Alabama at Coleman, I believe we are getting some line value on the visiting Gators.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!