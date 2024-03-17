Florida vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Key Players for SEC Tournament Final (Back the Gators)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Florida-Auburn matchup in the SEC Tournament Final on Sunday.
By Peter Dewey
The Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers are both likely bound for the NCAA Tournament, but the Gators, who came into the SEC Tournament unranked, could guarantee a spot in the “Big Dance” with a win on Sunday.
The Gators knocked off Alabama and Texas A&M on their way to the final while the Tigers dominated South Carolina before taking down No. 9 Mississippi State in the semifinals.
Not many people would have expected this matchup in the SEC Final, as the two top seeds – Kentucky and Tennessee – both didn’t win a game in the SEC Tournament.
Let’s break down the odds and my best bet for this game, as someone looks to earn the auto-bid in the SEC:
Florida vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Florida vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 17
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Florida record: 24-10
- Auburn record: 26-7
Florida vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Florida is 16-17-1 against the spread this season
- Auburn is 20-13 against the spread this season
- Florida is 5-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Auburn is 20-11 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 22-11-1 in Florida’s games this season
- The UNDER is 19-14 in Auburn’s games this season
Florida vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch
Florida Gators
Walter Clayton Jr.: Clayton Jr. has led the Gators in scoring this season (17.3 points per game) and he had 16 in the semis against Texas A&M. His bigger game was against Alabama (23 points, four rebounds, four assists) and he had 20 in a 16-point win over Auburn (at Florida) earlier this season.
Auburn Tigers
Jaylin Williams: Auburn had five players score in double-figures in the win over Mississippi State, but the team will need more from Williams in this one, as he struggled against Florida in their regular season meeting. Williams had just six points (no rebounds or assists) in that loss. On the season, he averages 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting an impressive 57.7 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from 3.
Florida vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
While Florida hasn’t been great against the spread this season, the team has done a good job as an underdog (5-3 ATS), and it finds itself in that spot again on Sunday.
Both of these teams made impressive runs to the SEC Tournament Final, with the Tigers dominating South Carolina and Florida upsetting Alabama, but I do think the Gators’ road was a little tougher.
Florida won the regular season meeting between these teams rather easily, wreaking havoc on the Auburn offense. The Tigers had 15 turnovers in that game and shot just 3-for-17 from beyond the arc.
With both teams likely going to the NCAA Tournament regardless of the outcome of this game, I lean with the Gators, who could certainly improve their standing with a win, to cover in this game.
Pick: Florida +5.5 (-110)
