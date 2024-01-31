Florida vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 31
By Reed Wallach
Florida and Kentucky meet again in SEC play between two of the best offenses in the league.
Kentucky was able to scratch out a two-point road win back on January 6th, but Florida enters in desperate need of a signature win to show the Selection Committee come Selection Sunday, will it come on Wednesday night on the road?
Here's how we are betting Florida vs. Kentucky from Rupp Arena.
New BetMGM users, sign up below and get $158 in bonus bets when you make a first time wager of $5!
Florida vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total
Kentucky vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Kentucky is 12-7 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Florida is 0-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Kentucky has gone OVER in 14 of 19 games this season
Florida vs. Kentucky How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 31st
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Florida Record: 14-6
- Kentucky Record: 15-4
Florida vs. Kentucky Key Players to Watch
Florida
Walter Clayton: The Iona transfer will look to follow up a big showing against Kentucky on January 6th in which he scored 23 points. He's scored in double figures in each SEC game this season and will be needed in a game with a sky-high total.
Kentucky
Antonio Reeves: Reeves was massive in Kentucky's second-half surge to avoid an upset at Arkansas, scoring a team-high 24 points while hitting four three-point shots. Reeves has enjoyed a sharp shooting season, up to 43% from deep at a healthy rate for one of the best offenses in college basketball.
Florida vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick
This total is north of 170, and for good reason after the two played an 87-85 shootout earlier this month.
Florida is yet to record a Quad 1 win this season, a big concern for the team's prospects of making the NCAA Tournament, and I'm not sure if a road test to Rupp Arena will ease concerns. The Gators don't pressure the ball whatsoever, last in SEC turnover percentage, and should let the Kentucky offense do as it pleases both inside and out.
Florida allows an open three rate of 238th in the country, which is a big issue against Kentucky, who is shooting 37% from deep in conference play. It's worth noting that the Gators did a good job of keeping UK off the perimeter in the first meeting, the Wildcats shot just 25% from beyond the arc on 20 attempts, but I wouldn't count on that again on the road.
Meanwhile, Florida will look to impose its will on the glass, something possible against a middling UK frontcourt. The Gators are the second-best offensive-rebounding team in the country, and Kentucky has been vulnerable against the likes of Arkansas and Texas A&M in that regard. Similar to UF, UK also doesn't pressure the ball, 12th in SEC turnover percentage.
To me, this game profiles as an overgame yet again. Trust both offenses to put up points in bunches and go over this sky-high total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!