Florida vs. LSU Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 11
Can the Gators bounce back after an overtime defeat last week?
By Jovan Alford
The Florida Gators will head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to play the No. 14-ranked LSU Tigers on Saturday night. The Gators had a chance to become bowl-eligible last Saturday but lost 39-36 to Arkansas in overtime. Meanwhile, the Tigers had their three-game winning streak last week in a 42-28 loss to Alabama.
In addition to the result on the scoreboard, LSU also saw starting quarterback Jayden Daniels leave the game in the fourth quarter after a brutal hit by Dallas Turner. It remains to be seen if Daniels plays after being in the concussion protocol on Saturday.
Here are the odds and our best bet for Florida vs. LSU:
Florida vs. LSU Odds, Spread and Total
LSU vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Florida is 3-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The Gators are 2-9 in their last 11 road games
- LSU is 5-4 ATS this season
- The OVER is 10-0 in the Tigers’ past 10 games
Florida vs. LSU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 11
- Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Florida Record: 5-4
- LSU Record: 6-3
Florida vs. LSU Key Players to Watch
Florida
Ricky Pearsall: The 6-foot-1 wide receiver has been one of the few standout stars on Florida’s offense this season. Pearsall has 55 receptions for 773 yards and four touchdowns. He doesn’t score often, but Pearsall is Graham Mertz’s most reliable receiving option. Pearsall has had at least six receptions or more in six out of nine games this season.
The senior wide receiver will look to have another good game against the LSU secondary, which didn’t give up any receiving TDs last week to Alabama but has had its fair share of issues.
LSU
Logan Diggs: If Daniels is sidelined for this weekend’s game, head coach Brian Kelly must lean on junior running back Logan Diggs. Diggs struggled last week against the Crimson Tide (24 yards on eight carries) but has shown this season that he can have big games.
This season, Diggs is averaging 5.4 yards per carry in conference play while rushing for 494 yards and four touchdowns. He will be going up against a Gators’ defense that has struggled against the run this season, allowing 141.2 yards per game (bottom five in the conference).
Florida vs. LSU Prediction and Pick
Despite Daniels getting banged up last week against Alabama, LSU is still a 13.5-point favorite over Florida. The Gators have struggled in their past three games, which includes their 41-39 win over South Carolina.
We know that Mertz and the offense will have some success against LSU, but can Florida’s defense slow down the Tigers’ offense?
The Tigers are 4-1 against the spread when they are double-digit favorites this season, but it’s hard to lay these points with them until we know if Daniels is playing. Therefore, I’ll take Florida to cover the double-digit number on the road.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change