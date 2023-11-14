Florida vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
The Tigers are looking to put a dent into the Gators' bowl games hopes.
By Jovan Alford
The Florida Gators will try to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday against the No. 14-ranked Missouri Tigers. The Gators’ bowl game hopes are hanging by a thread as they must defeat Missouri or Florida State next week to secure a bowl bid.
The Tigers are trying to capitalize off their 36-7 win last week against the Tennessee Volunteers. The Volunteers did not have any answer for Mizzou RB Cody Schrader, who had 321 yards of total offense and a rushing touchdown. The Tigers have won three out of their last four games and will look to win nine-plus games for the first time since 2014 (11-3).
Here are the odds and our best bet for Florida vs. Missouri:
Florida vs. Missouri Odds, Spread and Total
Missouri vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Florida is 3-7 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The OVER is 6-0 in Florida’s last six games
- Missouri is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in Missouri’s last five home games against Florida
Florida vs. Missouri How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
- Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Florida Record: 5-5
- Missouri Record: 8-2
Florida vs. Missouri Key Players to Watch
Florida
Trevor Etienne: Etienne had a ridiculous performance against LSU last week, racking up 99 yards and three touchdowns (season-high) on 18 carries. However, it wasn’t enough, as Florida couldn’t slow down the Tigers’ offense. Etienne will look to build off last week’s three-touchdown effort against the Tigers’ defense, which has allowed 111 rushing yards per game (third-fewest in the SEC) and five rushing TDs (tied for first in the SEC with Texas A&M) this season.
Missouri
Cody Schrader: The former D2 standout dominated the Volunteers’ defense last week and now faces a Gators’ defense that allows 160 rushing yards per game this season (third-worst in the SEC). Schrader has rushed for 100-plus yards in three consecutive games and scored four touchdowns over that span. This season, the 5-foot-9 running back is averaging 5.5 yards per carry in conference play.
Florida vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
The Gators are fighting for their lives to get into a bowl game, but it’s hard to trust their defense, which has given up 44.6 points per game over their last three games. Now Florida will face the Tigers, who have dropped 30-plus points in four of their past five games.
Missouri is 2-0 against the spread when they are the favorite in SEC play, while the Gators are 2-3 ATS as an underdog in conference play. Conventional wisdom says to take the Mizzou on the spread, but I’ll mix it up and take the over on the total. The over has hit in six consecutive games involving the Gators, and I don’t see that changing on Saturday night.
