Florida vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 3
By Reed Wallach
Florida scored its first Quad 1 win of the season last game against Kentucky last time out, can it build its NCAA Tournament even further?
The Gators are in College Station to take on Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon, a massive bubble-centric battle in the SEC. The Aggies offense has been reliant on guard Wade Taylor to lift up a poor shooting unit, can the team find answers against a middling Gators defense?
We got you covered with our full betting breakdown below!
New FanDuel users, get $200 in bonus bets when you sign up below and win your first bet of just $5!
Florida vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Texas A&M vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Florida is 1-3 against the spread (ATS) this season as an underdog
- Texas A&M is 9-11 ATS this season
- Florida has gone OVER in 13 of 21 games this season
- Texas A&M is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games
Florida vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Febraury 3rd
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Reed Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- [Away Team] Record: 15-6
- [Home Team] Record: 12-8
Florida vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
Florida
Tyrese Samuel: Samuel was massive in the win against Kentucky, scoring 22 points and blocking four shots against a weak interior of the Wildcats. However, this Texas A&M defense is far better on the block and will look to slow down the big man's impact on Saturday afternoon.
Texas A&M
Wade Taylor: Averaging 20 points per game, Taylor has tried to lift up a struggling Aggies offense that is dead last in SEC three-point percentage. He isn't super efficient (shooting only 37% from the field), but he has been leading this team through SEC play, scoring 30 or more in three conference games, including last game against Ole Miss.
Florida vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
A must win for both teams, I'm going to side with the home team to take care of business.
These are the two best teams on the offensive glass in the country, but Texas A&M poses a significant edge on the defensive glass, tops in SEC defensive rebounding percentage. Further, the team's morphing zone defense does an excellent job of limiting teams ability to get inside, which is where Florida does most of its damage, posting the second lowest three-point rate in SEC games.
Florida's offense has been able to thrive at creating second chances, but Texas A&M can slow the team down and attack on a soft interior of the Gators that is 12th in SEC two-point percentage allowed.
It's been a tough ask, but Texas A&M is eventually get going from beyond the arc. The team is shooting 25% from beyond the arc in SEC play, but will get matched up with a suspect Gators perimeter defense that has been gashed by catch and shoot three's all season, 327th in c+s three frequency this season, per ShotQuality.
Off the overtime win on the road, I think Florida comes down to Earth and loses by a couple of possessions on the road.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!