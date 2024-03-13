Fordham vs. VCU Prediction, Odds and Key Players for A-10 Tournament Second Round
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Fordham-VCU.
VCU ended the regular season on a three-game losing streak, falling to two of the top teams in the league (Richmond and Dayton) on the road by single digits. Can the Rams turn it around in their A-10 Tournament opener at Barclays Center?
Fordham, a big underdog on Wednesday afternoon, lost seven of its last eight regular-season games, but took out Davidson in the first round of the A-10 tournament on Tuesday. That slide started with a 15-point home loss to VCU Feb. 6. Can they hang within the big number in Brooklyn? Here’s the betting breakdown of the A-10 action with a best bet.
Fordham vs. VCU Odds, Spread and Total
Fordham vs. VCU Betting Trends
- Fordham is 14-18 ATS this season
- VCU is 18-11-2 ATS this season
- Fordham is 10-10 ATS as an underdog this season
- VCU is 12-8-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 17-15 in Fordham games this season
- The OVER is 15-16 in VCU games this season
Fordham vs. VCU How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 13
- Game time: 2 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to watch (TV): USA Network
- Fordham record: 13-19
- VCU record: 19-12
Fordham vs. VCU Key Players to Watch
Fordham
Kyle Rose: Fordham’s offense has struggled this season, but Rose leads the way at 10.5 points per game while shooting nearly 39% from 3-point range. Over the last two games, though, Rose has scored just 9 points on 3-of-20 shooting in 70 minutes on the floor.
VCU
Sean Bairstow: In 18 games, Bairstow is an all-around contributor for the Rams. He’s averaging 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. The 6-foot-8 guard has scored in double figures in three of the last four games, combining for 49 points, 9 rebounds and 13 assists in that stretch.
Fordham vs. VCU Prediction and Pick
Can Fordham’s defense give them a chance in this matchup? That’s the strength for a Fordham squad that has struggled to score all season. Fordham, No. 123 in KenPom in defensive efficiency, is top-50 in the nation in turnover and steal percentage. However, Fordham is No. 291 in the country in defending the perimeter, which is bad news against a VCU offense that loves to let it fly.
VCU is No. 41 in the nation in 3-point shooting and 43.9% of its shot attempts are from beyond the arc, the 37th highest rate in the country. VCU, top-100 in effective field goal percentage, can take advantage of Fordham’s biggest weakness.
VCU’s defense should have its way with a Fordham offense that is 14th in the A-10 in scoring (70.7 points per game) and last in field goal percentage (40%). Fordham is No. 300 or worse in every major shooting metric and faces a VCU defense that is one of the best shot defending clubs in the country (No. 26 in effective field goal percentage). Take VCU to bounce back from its tough stretch to end the regular season.
