France vs. Morocco prediction and odds for Women's World Cup Round of 16
With the United States and a few other top 10 teams out of the mix, France has a very real chance to win this year's Women's World Cup.
They'll face Morocco in the final Round of 16 match and they should have no problem advancing to the Quarterfinals. A Morocco win would go down as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.
Don't believe me? Let's take a look at what oddsmakers think.
France vs. Morocco odds and total
France vs. Morocco prediction and pick
Morocco started their World Cup tournament with a 6-0 loss to Germany. Things went complete opposite for those two teams after that as Morocco went on to beat South Kora and Colombia, both by a final score of 1-0, to advance to the Group Stage.
While we have to tip our caps to them for pulling that off, I expect an extremely similar result to what we saw in their opening game against Germany.
Morocco ranks 22nd amongst all teams in expected goal differential per game at -0.33. Meanwhile, France comes in at third in that stat in expected goal differential per game at +1.61. They've also been an offensive juggernaut, averaging 2.67 goals per game.
France is going to run away with this one and win by multiple goals. Let's not overthink this match.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.