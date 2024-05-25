French Open Predictions, Picks and Best Future Bets
The second grand slam event on the tennis calendar is upon us as the 2024 French Open is set to unfold from the grounds of Roland Garros in Paris. The annual clay spectacular is among the best two weeks in the sport each year and has plenty of enticing storylines.
There are plenty of ways to play the action, but future bets are potentially reliable avenues to fall back on in tennis. From both the men’s and women’s draws, here’s what you should be backing as the first serves are almost here from Paris.
French Open Best Bets
- Iga Swiatek To Win Championship (-160)
- Jannik Sinner To Win Quarter 4 Of Draw (-140)
- Coco Gauff To Reach The Quarterfinals (+110)
Iga Swiatek To Win Championship (-160)
Is there anyone more confident and composed in the women’s game than world No. 1 Iga Siwatek? She continues to dominate, coming off a championship victory over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka at the Italian Open just last week. Sabalenka has proved to be one of her most significant challengers and yet Swiatek continues to answer the call.
The three-time French Open champion is 21-1 at this tournament in her career. She has played more matches this season than any other woman on the WTA Tour (40) while saving the most breakpoints amongst all full-time players (71.4 percent). Iga has four titles under her belt and is in peak form. Last time out at the Grand Slams, she was upset in the third round of the Australian Open by Czech underdog Linda Noskova in three sets but looks to shake it off at a place where she’s been dominant.
There’s nobody else in the realm of Iga at this very moment in women’s tennis. While we can say there’s a “big 3” forming between her, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina, Swiatek continues to elevate her game the most of all and has an incredible skill set at her disposal. She’s on a Rafael Nadal path at this tournament. Back Iga strongly once again for her 4th title at the French Open.
Jannik Sinner To Win Quarter 4 Of Draw (-140)
The men’s game is continuing to change at a rapid pace and it’s pretty clear that Jannik Sinner is placing his name amongst the new faces. The young, upstart Italian has so much to look forward to in his career and comes in looking to keep building on an impressive resume in 2024.
Sinner’s calling card has been and will continue to be his stellar serve. His serve rating is 3rd amongst all players on the ATP Tour and 2nd on clay. One number that blows me away is his 1,483 aces already this season. He can reign it in and be super efficient, averaging just 1.4 double faults per match which is very impressive. He’s become significantly more consistent across his game and it has shown. There are two significant wins he’s tallied this year, the Australian Open and the Miami Open, a top-level ATP 1000 event.
I don’t quite understand how the price offered on Sinner is still this short. Nobody in this quarter of the draw screams much trouble for him outside of world No. 16 Nicolas Jarry who has also rounded into form and can match his serve. He will be in the mix for the championship here after a very disappointing round of 64 upset in 2023. Back Sinner as the best bet to win his quarter and bounce back at this clay slam.
Coco Gauff To Reach The Quarterfinals (+110)
Just outside that “Big 3” in women’s tennis is another strong American contender who’s back for more, Coco Gauff. Coming off of a quarterfinal appearance at Roland Garros last year, she is beginning to get more comfortable in these big moments and tough situations. At 20 years old, she is the defending 2023 U.S. Open champion as well.
One area where Gauff can be successful is her serve. She has plenty of speed, ranking 9th on the WTA Tour in aces (115) but is worst on tour in double faults (213), something she must improve on heading into these championships. It’s been a relatively quiet year so far for Gauff with just one title on tour at a lower-ranked WTA 250 event and a semifinalist at the Australian Open.
Coco is 7-3 on the clay court circuit this spring, which concludes here in Paris at the French Open. She’s capable of contending once again, despite the somewhat tougher draw with former champion world No. 9 Jelena Ostapenko and finalist No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia. I am a fan of the price on this prop as Coco has continued to display more consistency at the grand slam level.
Note: Odds are subject to change.