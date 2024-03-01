Fresno State vs. Nevada Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, March 1
Odds, trends, key players, and best bet prediction for Friday night's Mountain West action between Fresno State and Nevada.
There's a log jam atop the Mountain West Standings with five teams within one game of the top spot in the conference. Nevada is one of those teams sitting a game back from Utah State and Boise State.
They have a chance to take another step forward tonight when they take on Fresno State, which has struggled this season going 4-11 in conference play.
The Wolf Pack trounced the Bulldogs back on January 6, beating them on the road by a final score of 72-57. Will we see history repeat itself tonight? That's what I aim to answer in this article.
Fresno State vs. Nevada odds, spread, and total
Fresno State vs. Nevada betting trends
- Fresno State is 4-2 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 8-4 in Fresno State's last 12 games
- Nevada is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games vs. Nevada
- Fresno State is 1-12 straight up in its last 13 games v. Nevada
- Nevada is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games
- The OVER is 10-5 in Nevada's last 15 games
- Nevada is 11-1 ATS in its last 12 games played on a Friday
Fresno State vs. Nevada how to watch
- Date: Friday March 1
- Game time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lawlor Events Center
- How to watch (TV): CBSSN
- Fresno State record: 11-17 (4-11 in Mountain West)
- Nevada record: 23-6 (10-5 in Mountain West)
Fresno State vs. Nevada key players to watch
Fresno State
Isaiah Hill: Fresno State's guard is the leader of this offense, averaging 6.2 assists per game while also being the team's leading scorer, averaging 12.5 points per game. When the Bulldogs are at their best is when Hill is dishing the rock with fluidity. He'll need to have a better performance than the last time these two teams faced. Hill went just 2-of-11 from the field.
Nevada
Nick Davidson: Nevada's forward is averaging 7.4 rebounds per game this season and he's also their third leading scorer, averaging 12.2 points per contest. He has the ability to hurt Fresno State in the perimeter this game and I think he's going to do exactly that.
Fresno State vs. Nevada prediction and pick
Turnovers were the story of the first game between these two teams and I think we'll see something similar happen tonight. In that game, Fresno State coughed the ball up 14 times to Nevada's three. That makes sense when you see the Bulldogs rank 301st in the country in turnovers per possession while the Wolf Pack ranks 39th.
Nevada is also significantly better than Fresno State defensively, ranking 50th in defensive efficiency compared to Fresno State at 294th.
Finally, Fresno State has a road average scoring margin of -11.5. I fully expect Nevada to run away with this game tonight.
Pick: Nevada -14.5
