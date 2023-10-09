Fresno State vs. Utah State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
How to bet Friday night's Mountain West football matchup.
By Reed Wallach
Fresno State suffered its first loss of the season at Wyoming and potentially more with quarterback Mikey Keene going down with a leg injury in the fourth quarter.
It's unclear how long Keene will be out for, if at all, but the team has a capable replacement in Logan Fife as the team heads to Logan, Utah to face Utah State, who is fresh off a double digit home win against Colorado State.
Fresno State's setback in Mountain West play doesn't ruin hopes of back-to-back titles, but the team must get back on track against the Aggies. Will they?
Fresno State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread and Total
Utah State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends
- Fresno State is 3-3 against the spread (ATS)
- Utah State is 3-3 ATS this season
- Utah State has gone OVER in every game this season
Fresno State vs. Utah State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Fresno State Record: 5-1
- Utah State Record: 3-3
Fresno State vs. Utah State Key Players to Watch
Fresno State
Mikey Keene: Keene has been on point this season after transferring from UCF, leading a top half of the country passing attack to offset a run game that is outside the top 100 in success rate. However, Keene's status is up in the air after leaving with a painful injury. Fife nearly engineered a two score comeback in the fourth quarter at Wyoming and will face a far worse defense this coming week.
Utah State
Cooper Legas: Legas is back under center for the Aggies after being replaced by freshman McCae Hillstead and has the offense back on track after scoring 30-plus at UConn and Colorado State over the past two weeks. Legas passed for 386 yards last week in the team's 44-24 romp of the Rams.
Fresno State vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
Lost in the Utah State 20-point victory was that the team fell behind 17-0 before some untimley injuries ruined Colorado State's offensive flow. Now, the team on the surface may be getting bailed out by an injury to Keene, but Fife has plenty of experience to tee off on a Utah State defense that has struggled all season.
Utah State's defense is 120th in success rate and has allowed at least 24 points in every game this season, including 30 or more three times. I believe that Fresno State, who closed as a six-point favorite at Wyoming, is being downgraded too far given the quarterback uncertainty.
The Aggies have a far worse defense than Wyoming, who stifled Fresno State's offense in last week's upset, and I believe we are getting a good price -- the same number -- to come back on the Bulldogs in the team's second straight road game.
While Legas is off a great game, Fresno State is allowing less than three yards per carry and is top 10 in turnovers forced. Utah State has had turnover struggles all year and will be forced into obvious passing situations where the team's suspect passing game will show up.
Lay it with the road favorite.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.