Fresno State vs. Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 6
Will Fresno State maintain its unbeaten record on the road?
By Reed Wallach
Fresno State hits the road for Mountain West action against Wyoming.
The Cowboys are built around its stout defense, but it's been Fresno's defense that has shined so far this season against admittedly easy opponents so far this season. Will it travel to Laramie and jump-start the team's back-to-back Mountain West Championship campaign?
If you're betting on this game, or any game in college football this weekend, make sure to do it as Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars has the best promotion available right now, matching new users' first bet up to $1,000!
Fresno State vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread and Total
Wyoming vs. Fresno State Betting Trends
- Fresno State is 3-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Wyoming is 2-2-1 ATS this season
- Wyoming is 2-0 ATS this season as an underdog
Fresno State vs. Wyoming How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 7th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Fresno State Record: 5-0
- Wyoming Record: 4-1
Fresno State vs. Wyoming Key Players to Watch
Fresno State
Mikey Keene: Keene has hit the ground running with his new team after transferring from UCF, passing for 1,357 yards, completing 68% of his passes this season, and leading a passing game that is 31st in success rate through the air.
Wyoming
Harrison Waylee: Wyoming has been banged up at quarterback so a lot has fallen on the Northern Illinois transfer at running back, and boy has he delivered, averaging more than nine yards per carry on a team high 48 rushes. He is fresh off a 191-yard performance against New Mexico last week.
Wyoming vs. Fresno State Prediction and Pick
Wyoming is well suited to hang around in this game as Fresno State has played very little difficult competition thus far. While the team cooked in Week 1 against Purdue's defense, that has proven to be one of the worst Big Ten defenses in 2023. Meanwhile, the team hasn't played a team near Wyoming's caliber outside of that.
The Cowboys are a run-first team that plays at a bottom 20 rate in terms of plays per minute, happy to keep the ball on the ground and limit opponents' possessions. The Bulldogs' defense has been stout this season, but are we factoring in the strength of schedule?
Meanwhile, Wyoming is elite at limiting explosive plays, top 15 in the nation, and is top 50 in terms of yards per play while facing the likes of Texas, Texas Tech, and a formidable Group of Five offense in Appalachian State.
Fresno State has talent on offense but remains unproven. Wyoming's defense has held up against better competition and I believe the team can stay close to the Bulldogs and be live for a home upset.
Head coach Craig Bohl is 18-11 against the spread (ATS) as a home underdog, including an outright upset over Texas Tech in Week 1, I'll back him once again here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!