Frozen Four Odds: Boston College Favored to Win Sixth National Title
The field for the 2024 edition of the Frozen Four is officially set! The top four college hockey teams in the United States will head to Saint Paul, Minnesota,
The semifinals will take place next week, April 11, and then the National Championship will go down on Saturday, April 13.
Boston College, Boston University, and Denver all advanced as the No. 1 seed in their respective regions. Michigan entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Midwest but upset No. 2 North Dakota and No. 1 Michigan State to earn a spot in the National Semifinals.
The Wolverines will take on Boston College in one of the two Semifinals. Boston University and Denver will face-off in the other National Semifinals. The winners will meet on Saturday.
Let's take a look at the latest odds to win it all:
College Hockey National Championship Odds
- Boston College +145
- Boston University +230
- Michigan +350
- Denver +400
Boston College rightful favorites to win National Championship
Boston College is the No. 1 ranked team in the country for good reason. They finished the season with a 28-5-1 record and a +2.36 averaging scoring margin. That's 0.28 better than the next closest team (Quinnipiac) and 0.48 better than the closest team in the Frozen Four (Denver).
The Eagles also have the top goalscorer in college hockey, Cutter Gauthier, who scored 37 goals in 39 games this season. Along with Gauthier, they have Will Smith, who led the nation in points per game with 1.77. Finally, their goaltender, Jacob Fowler, has the best save percentage amongst the goalies competing in the Frozen Four with a mark of .924.
A lot of things are working Boston College's way and their toughest challenge may have been Quinnipiac, who they beat in overtime in the regional final.
Just as the odds indicate, we could be in for an All-Boston National Championship as Boston University is the clear No. 2 team. Michigan has been hot but doesn't have the skill of the other teams and Denver doesn't have the defense to match up with the two Boston schools.
Boston College went 3-1 against Boston University this season, so they should have a slight edge in the final if that's what it comes down to. I have the Eagles winning it all.
Pick: Boston College +145
