Furman vs. Samford Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 21 (Bulldogs Stay Hot at Home)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Furman-Samford.
Samford has been a juggernaut all season and it has Birmingham buzzing about the program potentially making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2000. Samford is a big favorite and has revenge on its mind when Furman comes to town on Wednesday. Samford had a 17-game winning streak snapped in a 78-68 road loss to Furman Jan. 24.
Furman is just one game back of second place in the Southern Conference after winning three straight. The Paladins beat VMI and Chattanooga at home last week but have struggled as an underdog this season. Do they have another upset in them?
Here’s the betting preview for Wednesday’s conference matchup with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Furman vs. Samford odds, spread and total
Furman vs. Samford betting trends
- Furman is 9-15 ATS this season
- Samford is 15-10 ATS this season
- Furman is 2-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- Samford is 12-7 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 10-13-1 in Furman games this season
- The OVER is 11-14 in Samford games this season
Furman vs. Samford how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Pete Hanna Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Furman record: 15-12 (9-5 Southern)
- Samford record: 23-4 (12-2 Southern)
Furman vs. Samford key players to watch
Furman
JP Pegues: The 6-foot-1 junior guard is one of three double-digit scorers in the Paladins lineup. He is averaging 16.5 points per game but also shares the wealth, ranking fourth in the Southern Conference in assists (4.9). Pegues has been Furman’s leading scorer twice over its three-game winning streak, including a 22-point performance in Sunday’s 82-65 victory over Chattanooga.
Samford
Achor Achor: The junior forward has been the most efficient scorer in the Southern Conference this season. He leads the league in field goal percentage (59.9%) and is seventh in the league at scoring at 15.6 points per game. Over the last two games, Achor has combined for 38 points and 14 rebounds.
Furman vs. Samford prediction and pick
Go against Samford at home at your own risk. The Bulldogs are 15-0 straight up inside the Pete Hanna Center this season, going 8-5 ATS in those contests. During conference play, Samford is 6-0 straight up and winning by 16.1 points per game.
Samford is able to pull away from teams as the No. 1 three-point shooting team in the nation, per KenPom, with 34.7% of its points coming from downtown (62nd in the nation). The Bulldogs can score inside, too, ranking 34th in the nation in 2-point shooting, which is a nightmare for a Furman defense that is No. 307 in average height and No. 298 in defending shots from inside the arc.
Samford’s deep lineup ranks 11th in the nation in bench minutes (42.6%), with eight scorers averaging at least 5.3 points per game since forward Jermaine Marshall returned to the lineup (11.1) Feb. 3.
These are the top-two scoring offenses in the Southern Conference as Furman puts up 80 points per game (Samford averages 87.8). Furman plays at a fast pace, ranking 27th in average possession length and is No. 48 in 2-point shooting. Furman is just 2-5 ATS as a dog this season, though, and Samford has been too dominant at home this year to go against the Bulldogs. Samford also has the revenge factor after the loss to Furman in January and is in a bounce-back spot after Saturday’s four-point loss to Mercer. Lay the points with the Bulldogs.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.