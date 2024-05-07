Gardner Minshew Heavily Favored in Betting Odds to Be Named Raiders' Starting Quarterback
Now that the NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, we can start looking ahead to the 2024 regular season.
One of the top stories every preseason is quarterback battles and who will be starting for each team. This year will be no different. There are a ton of projected battles across the NFL and the Las Vegas Raiders is one of them.
Their situation is a little unique in that it doesn't involve a rookie quarterback. Instead, it involves Aidan O'Connell, their starting QB for the second half of the 2023 season, and Garnder Minshew, a free agent signing who almost led the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs last year.
So, who will take the first snap for the Raiders in 2024? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Las Vegas Raiders Week 1 Starter Odds
The odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Gardner Minshew -400
- Aidan O'Connell +270
Gardner Minshew will enter training camp as the -400 favorite to be named the Week 1 starter. That's an implied probability of 80%.
That should be expected after the Raiders signed him to a two-year deal worth up to $25 million with $15 million guaranteed. He was further cemented as the starter when the Raiders failed to draft one of the elite quarterbacks. Six of them were selected before Las Vegas was on the clock, leaving the Raiders with no other options.
Teams could certainly do worse than Minshew as their starter. He led the Colts to a 7-6 record in 2023 and was a fourth down dropped pass in Week 18 away from winning the AFC South. He completed 62.2% of passes for a quarterback rating of 84.6 last season. He was also named to the AFC Pro Bowl team.
If the oddsmakers are correct, expect him to take the first snap for the Raiders in Week 1 of the 2024 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.