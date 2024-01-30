George Washington vs. Dayton Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 30 (Flyers' offense bounces back)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for the George Washington-Dayton matchup.
No. 21 Dayton had its 13-game winning streak and perfect conference record snapped in a 69-64 loss at Richmond on Saturday. The Flyers return home after dropping five spots in the AP Poll to face a George Washington squad that has dropped three straight.
Will Dayton start a new streak? The Flyers are 9-0 straight up at home this season but are they worth the investment laying double figures?
Here’s a betting preview for Tuesday’s matchup with a best bet.
George Washington vs. Dayton odds, spread and total
George Washington vs. Dayton betting trends
- George Washington is 9-10 ATS this season
- Dayton is 10-8-1 ATS this season
- George Washington is 4-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Dayton is 7-7 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 10-9 in George Washington games this season
- The OVER is 10-9 in Dayton games this season
George Washington vs. Dayton how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: UD Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- George Washington record: 14-6 (3-4 A-10)
- Dayton record: 16-3 (6-1 A-10)
George Washington vs. Dayton key players to watch
George Washington
Darren Buchanan Jr.: George Washington’s high-scoring offense features the No. 4 scorer in the A-10 in James Bishop IV, but Buchanan is up there, too, averaging 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-7 freshman forward is coming off his first double-double of the season, scoring 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in George Washington’s 80-70 loss to La Salle on Saturday. Over the last five games, Buchanan is averaging 17.8 points and 9.2 rebounds.
Dayton
Javon Bennett: DaRon Holmes dominates the A-10 headlines as the potential conference player of the year, but Bennett has been a nice complimentary piece on the offensive end in recent play. The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard averages 9 points per game but has scored double figures in three straight. He scored 22 in a blowout of Rhode Island on Jan. 20 and had 18 points in Saturday’s loss at Richmond. Bennett has hit nine 3-pointers in that span, too, adding more firepower to a Dayton team, one of the best perimeter shooting squads in the nation.
George Washington vs. Dayton prediction and pick
George Washington has the collective shooting ability to hang with anyone. The question is can Dayton’s defense limit the Revolutionaries' strong attack from beyond the arc? George Washington has the No. 34 three-point shooting team in the country, according to KenPom, on an offense that is No. 169 in efficiency.
In the areas where George Washington struggles offensively (No. 237 in turnover percentage and No. 257 in offensive rebounding), Dayton is sub-par as a defense. The Flyers don’t create a lot of turnovers with the No. 220 steal percentage in the country and have been bad in limiting second-chance opportunities (No. 262).
On the other side, Dayton should get their points as the No. 21 overall offense and the No. 9 three-point shooting team in the country, per KenPom. George Washington’s defense is ranked No. 208 overall and has allowed 80-plus points in all three games of its current losing streak. Dayton is a double-digit favorite for the third time in conference play, going 1-1 ATS in the preview pair of matchups. Dayton has only won by double digits once in its previous four home games.
With George Washington’s offense, it’s hard to trust Dayton to get margin. With George Washington’s defense, it’s easy to see Dayton flying over its point total. Take Dayton’s team total over in this matchup and bounce back from a dreadful shooting display (33.9% from the field, 30.3% from 3-point range) in its loss to Richmond.
